Boise, ID
3800 N Maywood Dr.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:08 AM

3800 Maywood Drive · (208) 608-2596
Location

3800 Maywood Drive, Boise, ID 83704
West Bench

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit Down · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
parking
garage
cats allowed
RENTED THANK YOU> MUST SEE this beautifully newly renovated, XL 1240 sq ft downstairs apt, unit D(upstairs house & garage is a separate property w/separate entrance) with XL windows for lots of light on the West Bench with all the peace and serenity, space and comforts you can’t find in any apartment complex! Very spacious with laundry incl. Wa/Dry, 2 lg. bedrooms, Mstr w/walk-in closet, room for dining room table, security, lots of storage/closets, pantry, soft filtered water system, near Capital HS, Boise Towne Square, Winco, BSU, The Village, etc. and in quiet neighborhood; NOTE: STRICTLY NON-SMOKING inside & outside. Reliable & experienced landlord. Option to pay online via auto-pay. Quarterly on-time payment reward program. No loud party lifestylers need apply. 9 mo lease possible.
Available 7/12/20
To apply or make appointment: TEXT FOR APPOINTMENTS. 208-608-2596 Jean https://www.avail.co/l/160566
Email: jeanducksfan@gmail.com for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 N Maywood Dr. have any available units?
3800 N Maywood Dr. has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 N Maywood Dr. have?
Some of 3800 N Maywood Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 N Maywood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3800 N Maywood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 N Maywood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3800 N Maywood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3800 N Maywood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3800 N Maywood Dr. offers parking.
Does 3800 N Maywood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3800 N Maywood Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 N Maywood Dr. have a pool?
No, 3800 N Maywood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3800 N Maywood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3800 N Maywood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 N Maywood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 N Maywood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
