3800 N Maywood Dr.

RENTED THANK YOU> MUST SEE this beautifully newly renovated, XL 1240 sq ft downstairs apt, unit D(upstairs house & garage is a separate property w/separate entrance) with XL windows for lots of light on the West Bench with all the peace and serenity, space and comforts you can’t find in any apartment complex! Very spacious with laundry incl. Wa/Dry, 2 lg. bedrooms, Mstr w/walk-in closet, room for dining room table, security, lots of storage/closets, pantry, soft filtered water system, near Capital HS, Boise Towne Square, Winco, BSU, The Village, etc. and in quiet neighborhood; NOTE: STRICTLY NON-SMOKING inside & outside. Reliable & experienced landlord. Option to pay online via auto-pay. Quarterly on-time payment reward program. No loud party lifestylers need apply. 9 mo lease possible.

Available 7/12/20

To apply or make appointment: TEXT FOR APPOINTMENTS. 208-608-2596 Jean https://www.avail.co/l/160566

Email: jeanducksfan@gmail.com for more info.