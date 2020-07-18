3783 S. Mill Site Lane

Amenities

Beautiful Home Harris Ranch - This luxurious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home offers customized elegance and detail in every room. A sophisticated floor to ceiling gas fireplace, main level has rich hardwood floors, large dining area, and a open master kitchen with a separate built-in wine bar. All bedrooms are located on the second level. Escape in the secluded courtyard with low maintenance landscaping. Close to the foothills, the Boise Greenbelt and a short drive to downtown. Available for immediate occupancy for $2450 a month. Tenant is responsible for all utilites. Contact Tillie (208) 861-5198. Windermere Property Management. Equal Housing Opportunity.



