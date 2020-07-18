All apartments in Boise
3783 S. Mill Site Lane
3783 S. Mill Site Lane

3783 South Mill Site Lane · (208) 861-5198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3783 South Mill Site Lane, Boise, ID 83716
Harris Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3783 S. Mill Site Lane · Avail. now

$2,450

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Beautiful Home Harris Ranch - This luxurious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home offers customized elegance and detail in every room. A sophisticated floor to ceiling gas fireplace, main level has rich hardwood floors, large dining area, and a open master kitchen with a separate built-in wine bar. All bedrooms are located on the second level. Escape in the secluded courtyard with low maintenance landscaping. Close to the foothills, the Boise Greenbelt and a short drive to downtown. Available for immediate occupancy for $2450 a month. Tenant is responsible for all utilites. Contact Tillie (208) 861-5198. Windermere Property Management. Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE5902658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3783 S. Mill Site Lane have any available units?
3783 S. Mill Site Lane has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
Is 3783 S. Mill Site Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3783 S. Mill Site Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3783 S. Mill Site Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3783 S. Mill Site Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 3783 S. Mill Site Lane offer parking?
No, 3783 S. Mill Site Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3783 S. Mill Site Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3783 S. Mill Site Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3783 S. Mill Site Lane have a pool?
No, 3783 S. Mill Site Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3783 S. Mill Site Lane have accessible units?
No, 3783 S. Mill Site Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3783 S. Mill Site Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3783 S. Mill Site Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3783 S. Mill Site Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3783 S. Mill Site Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
