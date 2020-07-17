All apartments in Boise
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

3757 Kingswood Dr.

3757 Kingswood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3757 Kingswood Drive, Boise, ID 83704
West Bench

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3757 Kingswood Dr. Available 08/02/20 Beautiful West Boise Home- Pet Friendly- Brand New Kitchen! - Great location close to everything! Meticulously cared for, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathroom split level home with oversize rooms throughout. Wood burning fireplace in the family room. Large master bedroom with plenty of closet space. Dual vanities in 2nd bathroom. Many upgrades; newer items including: A/C, furnace, water heater, roof, driveway, dishwasher, range, vinyl siding & vinyl windows. Fully fenced, private yard with mature trees, Garage, storage shed & extended patio.

Call Kristina today at 208-353-0814

Or Apply on line at www.DoGoodPM.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5412152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

