Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3757 Kingswood Dr. Available 08/02/20 Beautiful West Boise Home- Pet Friendly- Brand New Kitchen! - Great location close to everything! Meticulously cared for, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathroom split level home with oversize rooms throughout. Wood burning fireplace in the family room. Large master bedroom with plenty of closet space. Dual vanities in 2nd bathroom. Many upgrades; newer items including: A/C, furnace, water heater, roof, driveway, dishwasher, range, vinyl siding & vinyl windows. Fully fenced, private yard with mature trees, Garage, storage shed & extended patio.



Call Kristina today at 208-353-0814



Or Apply on line at www.DoGoodPM.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5412152)