3629 Tallow Lane

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath is a real charmer! NEW CARPET! NEW PAINT! NEW VINYL! Located in the desirable Trailside Place subdivision in East Boise, this home offers a great setting with a neighborhood park, great views of Tablerock and quick access to the Greenbelt. Micron is a five-minute drive and BSU is 10 minutes away.



The open floor plan features a spacious living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath on the main level. The kitchen includes all appliances. All windows feature blinds for privacy. The home is wired for digital cable and internet and features electric heating and A/C.



Upstairs, is the large master suite with its own bathroom and double sinks, large soaker tub and walk-in closet. The utility room is located upstairs and is ready for your washer and dryer. The two additional bedrooms face the Boise foothills and are good-sized. There is also a full bath upstairs.



This large backyard is fully fenced, with a lockable gate and an automatic sprinkler system. It's the perfect setting for those summer BBQs. Plus 2 car garage!



Please call Aloha Property Management (208) 314-8713 to schedule a viewing today!



**Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care** One dog maybe considered with an additional non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account**Renters liability insurance is a must**



