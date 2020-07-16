All apartments in Boise
Location

3020 South Rookery Lane, Boise, ID 83706
Southeast Boise

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3020 S Rookery Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1817 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3020 S Rookery Lane Available 08/01/20 RARELY AVAILABLE WATERWAY CASITA IN COVETED BOWN CROSSING (Unfurnished) - Here's a rare opportunity to live in this single level low-maintenance, luxury ‘Casita’ patio home located in a one of Boise's most treasured locales just steps from the Boise River, Greenbelt and a multitude of exceptional restaurants out your front door! Enter from a quaint private patio to a stunning interior featuring a spacious great room design complemented by abundant natural light, tall ceilings, and expansive hardwood floors. A gourmet kitchen boasts generous cabinet and counter space with slab granite countertops, a high end build in gas cooktop and range hood, and a built in oven and microwave. A bright & spacious living room features a built in speaker system, built in cabinetry and a floor to ceiling stone fireplace and opens up to a large east facing patio with lush, mature trees and foliage and the views and sounds of a babbling waterway. The serene setting is also taken in by a wall of windows in the grand master suite with a large walk-in closet and luxurious bath. A large guest bedroom accesses a 2nd full bath with tub/shower and the 3rd room is ideal for an office. Tenant is responsible for mowing and bed upkeep with seasonal shrub trimming, irrigation water and sprinkler maintenance included with the rent. Looking for a conscientious resident to love and live in this home like their own! This is an unfurnished home. Available for immediate occupancy on a 12 mo lease minimum. Contact us today for more information or a showing. Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb tenant.

DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 OUTBREAK, WAYPOINT IS COMMITTED TO IMPLEMENTING NEW STRATEGIES FOR OPTIMAL HEALTH AND SAFETY. PLEASE CONTACT US ABOUT PRIVATE TOUR OPTIONS FOR THIS HOME.

TERMS SUMMARY:
- $2,500/month rent price
- $2,500 security deposit
- Lease term: 12 mo+
- Appliances included: Refrigerator, microwave, gas oven range, dishwasher.
- Gas forced heat and air conditioning.
- PETS: No Cats. Small mature dog negotiable with pet screening, increased (refundable) deposit, and $50 monthly pet rent per approved pet.
- Tenant pays all utilities + a $10 monthly fee for preventative maintenance/furnace filter delivery service.
- No Smoking.
- Immediate access to Greenbelt path and Boise River and Bown Crossing restaurants and shops.

PLEASE SEE OUR TENANT SCREENING REQUIREMENTS AT: https://tinyurl.com/WaypointScreeningRequirements before applying.

*Property listing information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter to verify all information*

(RLNE5053692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 S Rookery Lane have any available units?
3020 S Rookery Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 3020 S Rookery Lane have?
Some of 3020 S Rookery Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 S Rookery Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3020 S Rookery Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 S Rookery Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3020 S Rookery Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3020 S Rookery Lane offer parking?
No, 3020 S Rookery Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3020 S Rookery Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3020 S Rookery Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 S Rookery Lane have a pool?
No, 3020 S Rookery Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3020 S Rookery Lane have accessible units?
No, 3020 S Rookery Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 S Rookery Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3020 S Rookery Lane has units with dishwashers.
