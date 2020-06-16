2922 Saint James

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

You do not want to miss out on this delightful, quiet, tucked away townhome, minutes away from downtown Boise, within walking distance to Veterans Park and the Greenbelt, and close to restaurants.



The living room is nice and bright with the afternoon natural sunlight. The kitchen offers beautiful oak cabinetry and oak floors with black appliances! Located upstairs are the 3 bedrooms of ample size and 2 full bathrooms.



Call Aloha Property Management #208-314-8713 to schedule your showing! **Photos are of different unit with same layout**



**Tenant is responsible for all utilities** No Pets**Lawn care included**Renters insurance is required**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account**



Amenities: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car Garage, 2 story, no pets, Kitchen, refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, electric stove, Lawn care included, Washer/Dryer included, Living Room, fenced back yard, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account