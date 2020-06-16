All apartments in Boise
Find more places like 2922 Saint James.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boise, ID
/
2922 Saint James
Last updated May 18 2020 at 11:38 PM

2922 Saint James

2922 N Saint James Pl · (208) 314-8713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boise
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2922 N Saint James Pl, Boise, ID 83703
Lake Harbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
You do not want to miss out on this delightful, quiet, tucked away townhome, minutes away from downtown Boise, within walking distance to Veterans Park and the Greenbelt, and close to restaurants.

The living room is nice and bright with the afternoon natural sunlight. The kitchen offers beautiful oak cabinetry and oak floors with black appliances! Located upstairs are the 3 bedrooms of ample size and 2 full bathrooms.

Call Aloha Property Management #208-314-8713 to schedule your showing! **Photos are of different unit with same layout**

**Tenant is responsible for all utilities** No Pets**Lawn care included**Renters insurance is required**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account**

Amenities: 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car Garage, 2 story, no pets, Kitchen, refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, electric stove, Lawn care included, Washer/Dryer included, Living Room, fenced back yard, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2922 Saint James have any available units?
2922 Saint James has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 2922 Saint James have?
Some of 2922 Saint James's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2922 Saint James currently offering any rent specials?
2922 Saint James isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2922 Saint James pet-friendly?
No, 2922 Saint James is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 2922 Saint James offer parking?
Yes, 2922 Saint James does offer parking.
Does 2922 Saint James have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2922 Saint James offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2922 Saint James have a pool?
No, 2922 Saint James does not have a pool.
Does 2922 Saint James have accessible units?
No, 2922 Saint James does not have accessible units.
Does 2922 Saint James have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2922 Saint James has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2922 Saint James?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln
Boise, ID 83703
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way
Boise, ID 83713
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr
Boise, ID 83714
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue
Boise, ID 83705
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St
Boise, ID 83706
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way
Boise, ID 83716
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd
Boise, ID 83702

Similar Pages

Boise 1 BedroomsBoise 2 Bedrooms
Boise Apartments with GymBoise Apartments with Pool
Boise Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Meridian, IDStar, ID
Kuna, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southeast BoiseVista
Collister
Veterans Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity