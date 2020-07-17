2718 W Bannock

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

2718 Bannock~Cozy 1 Bedroom House w/ Office Located in the West End! - Affordable and adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 office, 1,000 square foot house located in the desirable West End of downtown Boise! Only minutes away from downtown, restaurants, shopping, the connector, and Esther Simplot park! Plenty of windows for natural lighting. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas only, owner pays for W/S/T and landscaping. Coin operated laundry is located on site. Built in storage and closets throughout. Attached garage is not included with the home.



No pets allowed and the security deposit is $1,000. Scheduled move in date is ASAP. To view this home please email ctrotta.cpm@gmail.com. Apply online and find out more information at http://www.cobblestonepropertymanagement.com/



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5862209)