Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

2718 W Bannock

2718 West Bannock Street · (208) 322-8077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2718 West Bannock Street, Boise, ID 83702
Veterans Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2718 W Bannock · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2718 Bannock~Cozy 1 Bedroom House w/ Office Located in the West End! - Affordable and adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 office, 1,000 square foot house located in the desirable West End of downtown Boise! Only minutes away from downtown, restaurants, shopping, the connector, and Esther Simplot park! Plenty of windows for natural lighting. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas only, owner pays for W/S/T and landscaping. Coin operated laundry is located on site. Built in storage and closets throughout. Attached garage is not included with the home.

No pets allowed and the security deposit is $1,000. Scheduled move in date is ASAP. To view this home please email ctrotta.cpm@gmail.com. Apply online and find out more information at http://www.cobblestonepropertymanagement.com/

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5862209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2718 W Bannock have any available units?
2718 W Bannock has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
Is 2718 W Bannock currently offering any rent specials?
2718 W Bannock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 W Bannock pet-friendly?
No, 2718 W Bannock is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 2718 W Bannock offer parking?
Yes, 2718 W Bannock offers parking.
Does 2718 W Bannock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2718 W Bannock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 W Bannock have a pool?
No, 2718 W Bannock does not have a pool.
Does 2718 W Bannock have accessible units?
No, 2718 W Bannock does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 W Bannock have units with dishwashers?
No, 2718 W Bannock does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2718 W Bannock have units with air conditioning?
No, 2718 W Bannock does not have units with air conditioning.
