2601 W Lemp St.

Amenities
Cozy in the Northend ~ 4bed/2bath ~ ! - Nicely renovated property on a corner lot with all North End Charm that you've been waiting for! This 4 bd/2ba home features an updated kitchen, tile and hardwood flooring, alder cabinets, skylights, large pantry, a recreation room with 2 bedrooms and a bath downstairs, and lots of extra storage. Exterior features include a large front porch, extensive - maintained -landscaping, a private covered deck with stone patio and a over-sized single car garage. Fantastic location between downtown & the whitewater park. Lease includes Landscaping, tenant pays utilities.
- Central Air
- Gas Heat
- Attached Garage
*Lease from 6/15/20 - 6/15/21*
Pets negotiable~
Please apply at www.dspropertymgt.com/residential
Available NOW!
(RLNE4939332)