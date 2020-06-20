All apartments in Boise
2601 W Lemp St.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

2601 W Lemp St

2601 Lemp Street · (208) 794-7613
Location

2601 Lemp Street, Boise, ID 83702
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2601 W Lemp St · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2034 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Cozy in the Northend ~ 4bed/2bath ~ ! - Nicely renovated property on a corner lot with all North End Charm that you've been waiting for! This 4 bd/2ba home features an updated kitchen, tile and hardwood flooring, alder cabinets, skylights, large pantry, a recreation room with 2 bedrooms and a bath downstairs, and lots of extra storage. Exterior features include a large front porch, extensive - maintained -landscaping, a private covered deck with stone patio and a over-sized single car garage. Fantastic location between downtown & the whitewater park. Lease includes Landscaping, tenant pays utilities.

- Central Air
- Gas Heat
- Attached Garage

*Lease from 6/15/20 - 6/15/21*
Pets negotiable~

Please apply at www.dspropertymgt.com/residential

Available NOW!

(RLNE4939332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2601 W Lemp St have any available units?
2601 W Lemp St has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 W Lemp St have?
Some of 2601 W Lemp St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 W Lemp St currently offering any rent specials?
2601 W Lemp St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 W Lemp St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2601 W Lemp St is pet friendly.
Does 2601 W Lemp St offer parking?
Yes, 2601 W Lemp St does offer parking.
Does 2601 W Lemp St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 W Lemp St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 W Lemp St have a pool?
No, 2601 W Lemp St does not have a pool.
Does 2601 W Lemp St have accessible units?
No, 2601 W Lemp St does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 W Lemp St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 W Lemp St does not have units with dishwashers.

