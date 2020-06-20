2601 W Lemp St.

Amenities

Cozy in the Northend ~ 4bed/2bath ~ ! - Nicely renovated property on a corner lot with all North End Charm that you've been waiting for! This 4 bd/2ba home features an updated kitchen, tile and hardwood flooring, alder cabinets, skylights, large pantry, a recreation room with 2 bedrooms and a bath downstairs, and lots of extra storage. Exterior features include a large front porch, extensive - maintained -landscaping, a private covered deck with stone patio and a over-sized single car garage. Fantastic location between downtown & the whitewater park. Lease includes Landscaping, tenant pays utilities.



*Lease from 6/15/20 - 6/15/21*

Pets negotiable~



Please apply at www.dspropertymgt.com/residential



Available NOW!



