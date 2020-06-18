All apartments in Boise
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2480 N Bogus Basin Road

2480 North Bogus Basin Road · (208) 867-0377 ext. 103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2480 North Bogus Basin Road, Boise, ID 83702
Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2480 N Bogus Basin Road · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2131 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest suite
COMING SOON - LUXURY CONDO LIVING AT N BOISE'S HIGHLANDS VILLAGE (UNFURNISHED) - With low maintenance living for the busy lifestyle, this exceptional tri-level condo has it all! Enjoy an oversized family room, powder bath, dining room and kitchen with nook and outdoor deck on the main (2nd level). The top floor houses a huge master bedroom with luxury dual vanity bath, soaker tub, shower and large walk-in closet and another spacious guest suite also has it's own private bathroom. The lower level offers a 2 car garage, a full bath and another bedroom with private enclosed patio - perfect for guests or a home office environment. High end finishes and upgrades throughout, a functional floor plan and quick access to neighborhood restaurants, Camelsback Park and Hyde Park make this a wonderful place to call home! Tenant pays utilities. Available for occupancy in May 2020. NOTE: Photos are furnishing are for staging only - this is an unfurnished rental.

DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 OUTBREAK, WAYPOINT IS COMMITTED TO IMPLEMENTING NEW STRATEGIES FOR OPTIMAL HEALTH AND SAFETY. PLEASE CONTACT US ABOUT A PRIVATE VIDEO TOUR OF THIS HOME.

TERMS SUMMARY:
- $2,200/month rent price
- $2,200 security deposit
- Lease term: 12 mo+
- Appliances/Systems Included: Refrigerator, gas oven range, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer.
- Gas forced heat and central air conditioning.
- Pets: Mature pets negotiable with pet screening, increased (refundable) deposit, and $50 monthly pet rent per approved pet.
- Tenant pays all utilities (gas, electric, water, trash and sewer) + a $10 monthly fee will be charged on top of the rent for our mandatory preventative maintenance quarterly furnace filter delivery service.
- Tenant is responsible for snow removal of front door steps and walkway.
- Common area landscape maintenance provided by HOA.
- Parking: 2 car garage to be used for car parking.
- Smoking: Not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

