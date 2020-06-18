2480 N Bogus Basin Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest suite

COMING SOON - LUXURY CONDO LIVING AT N BOISE'S HIGHLANDS VILLAGE (UNFURNISHED) - With low maintenance living for the busy lifestyle, this exceptional tri-level condo has it all! Enjoy an oversized family room, powder bath, dining room and kitchen with nook and outdoor deck on the main (2nd level). The top floor houses a huge master bedroom with luxury dual vanity bath, soaker tub, shower and large walk-in closet and another spacious guest suite also has it's own private bathroom. The lower level offers a 2 car garage, a full bath and another bedroom with private enclosed patio - perfect for guests or a home office environment. High end finishes and upgrades throughout, a functional floor plan and quick access to neighborhood restaurants, Camelsback Park and Hyde Park make this a wonderful place to call home! Tenant pays utilities. Available for occupancy in May 2020. NOTE: Photos are furnishing are for staging only - this is an unfurnished rental.



DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 OUTBREAK, WAYPOINT IS COMMITTED TO IMPLEMENTING NEW STRATEGIES FOR OPTIMAL HEALTH AND SAFETY. PLEASE CONTACT US ABOUT A PRIVATE VIDEO TOUR OF THIS HOME.



TERMS SUMMARY:

- $2,200/month rent price

- $2,200 security deposit

- Lease term: 12 mo+

- Appliances/Systems Included: Refrigerator, gas oven range, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer.

- Gas forced heat and central air conditioning.

- Pets: Mature pets negotiable with pet screening, increased (refundable) deposit, and $50 monthly pet rent per approved pet.

- Tenant pays all utilities (gas, electric, water, trash and sewer) + a $10 monthly fee will be charged on top of the rent for our mandatory preventative maintenance quarterly furnace filter delivery service.

- Tenant is responsible for snow removal of front door steps and walkway.

- Common area landscape maintenance provided by HOA.

- Parking: 2 car garage to be used for car parking.

- Smoking: Not allowed.



PLEASE SEE OUR TENANT SCREENING REQUIREMENTS AT: https://tinyurl.com/WaypointScreeningRequirements



*Property listing information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter to verify all information*



