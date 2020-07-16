All apartments in Boise
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

2415 S Pond

2415 South Pond Street · (208) 322-8077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2415 South Pond Street, Boise, ID 83705
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2415 S Pond · Avail. Jul 23

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2415 S Pond Available 07/23/20 2415 Pond~Quiet Neighborhood, Freeway Access, Garage! - Located just off I-84 and Orchard St., this cozy duplex is tucked in a quiet residential area. This Boise home includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a 1 car garage, and 900 sq. ft! The kitchen is conveniently equipped with a stove/oven, a fridge, and washer/dryer hook ups along with plenty of counter space and a dining nook. The rest of the house includes hardwood flooring with a large living room that showcases tons of natural lighting. Enjoy the spacious fully fenced backyard! Heat is central but there is no A/C.

Sorry, no pets. Smoking/vaping (even outside) is strictly not allowed. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and $25 each month for water - sewer and trash is included in the monthly rent. Scheduled move in date is 07/23/2020 and the security deposit is $1,500. To view this home please email ctrotta.cpm@gmail.com. Apply online and find out more information at http://www.cobblestonepropertymanagement.com/

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4624609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 S Pond have any available units?
2415 S Pond has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 2415 S Pond have?
Some of 2415 S Pond's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 S Pond currently offering any rent specials?
2415 S Pond is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 S Pond pet-friendly?
No, 2415 S Pond is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 2415 S Pond offer parking?
Yes, 2415 S Pond offers parking.
Does 2415 S Pond have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2415 S Pond does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 S Pond have a pool?
No, 2415 S Pond does not have a pool.
Does 2415 S Pond have accessible units?
No, 2415 S Pond does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 S Pond have units with dishwashers?
No, 2415 S Pond does not have units with dishwashers.
