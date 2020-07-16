Amenities

2415 S Pond Available 07/23/20 2415 Pond~Quiet Neighborhood, Freeway Access, Garage! - Located just off I-84 and Orchard St., this cozy duplex is tucked in a quiet residential area. This Boise home includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a 1 car garage, and 900 sq. ft! The kitchen is conveniently equipped with a stove/oven, a fridge, and washer/dryer hook ups along with plenty of counter space and a dining nook. The rest of the house includes hardwood flooring with a large living room that showcases tons of natural lighting. Enjoy the spacious fully fenced backyard! Heat is central but there is no A/C.



Sorry, no pets. Smoking/vaping (even outside) is strictly not allowed. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and $25 each month for water - sewer and trash is included in the monthly rent. Scheduled move in date is 07/23/2020 and the security deposit is $1,500. To view this home please email ctrotta.cpm@gmail.com. Apply online and find out more information at http://www.cobblestonepropertymanagement.com/



No Pets Allowed



