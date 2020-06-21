All apartments in Boise
Find more places like 2237 S Salmon Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boise, ID
/
2237 S Salmon Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

2237 S Salmon Lane

2237 South Salmon Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boise
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2237 South Salmon Lane, Boise, ID 83705
Hillcrest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2237 S Salmon Lane - This great unit was recently remodeled and features new cabinets, flooring & paint throughout. New dishwasher, washer dryer hookups, pantry/storage space. Bedrooms are upstairs. W/S/T & landscaping are included. There is a back patio and a small storage closet out back. There is off street parking, just minutes away from the freeway.

Some advertised properties are tenant occupied. If you are unable to choose a time for a showing, you will be notified automatically when the property is available to be shown. Security deposits must be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement and when applicable non-refundable pet fees and monthly pet rent will be required and the amount determined through the application process and based off a third party screening of the pet and/or animal.

RentWise Property Management is not responsible for any inaccuracies or misprints on this website and reserves the right to make changes without notice. All available rental units can be rented at any time and are considered available until an applicant is approved, a lease is executed by all parties and the security deposit is paid in full with certified funds. All availability dates are approximate and not guaranteed. The advertised rent price DOES NOT include the $30/month required enrollment in a Benefit Bundle program which provides: your quarterly furnace filter delivery, your property liability insurance and as needed pest service. For an additional $15.00 a month tenants can enroll in the full coverage pest control service. RentWise recommends tenant(s) also purchase renter's insurance for their personal property separately.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 S Salmon Lane have any available units?
2237 S Salmon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boise, ID.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 2237 S Salmon Lane have?
Some of 2237 S Salmon Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2237 S Salmon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2237 S Salmon Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 S Salmon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2237 S Salmon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 2237 S Salmon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2237 S Salmon Lane does offer parking.
Does 2237 S Salmon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2237 S Salmon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 S Salmon Lane have a pool?
No, 2237 S Salmon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2237 S Salmon Lane have accessible units?
No, 2237 S Salmon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 S Salmon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2237 S Salmon Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reedhouse
1671 South Riverstone Lane
Boise, ID 83706
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way
Boise, ID 83713
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr
Boise, ID 83714
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St
Boise, ID 83706
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way
Boise, ID 83716
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd
Boise, ID 83702

Similar Pages

Boise 1 BedroomsBoise 2 Bedrooms
Boise Apartments with GymBoise Apartments with Pool
Boise Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Meridian, IDStar, ID
Kuna, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southeast BoiseVista
Collister
Veterans Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University