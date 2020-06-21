Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2237 S Salmon Lane - This great unit was recently remodeled and features new cabinets, flooring & paint throughout. New dishwasher, washer dryer hookups, pantry/storage space. Bedrooms are upstairs. W/S/T & landscaping are included. There is a back patio and a small storage closet out back. There is off street parking, just minutes away from the freeway.



Some advertised properties are tenant occupied. If you are unable to choose a time for a showing, you will be notified automatically when the property is available to be shown. Security deposits must be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement and when applicable non-refundable pet fees and monthly pet rent will be required and the amount determined through the application process and based off a third party screening of the pet and/or animal.



RentWise Property Management is not responsible for any inaccuracies or misprints on this website and reserves the right to make changes without notice. All available rental units can be rented at any time and are considered available until an applicant is approved, a lease is executed by all parties and the security deposit is paid in full with certified funds. All availability dates are approximate and not guaranteed. The advertised rent price DOES NOT include the $30/month required enrollment in a Benefit Bundle program which provides: your quarterly furnace filter delivery, your property liability insurance and as needed pest service. For an additional $15.00 a month tenants can enroll in the full coverage pest control service. RentWise recommends tenant(s) also purchase renter's insurance for their personal property separately.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5845724)