Boise, ID
1524 W Franklin St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1524 W Franklin St

1524 West Franklin Street · (208) 343-3260 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1524 West Franklin Street, Boise, ID 83702
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1524 W Franklin St · Avail. now

$1,325

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
Updated Downtown Beauty! - Vintage charm meets modern convenience in this 2 bed 1 bath condo just minutes from downtown Boise. This home offers plenty of character with its built ins and brick/stone accents. Maintain the perfect environment with ease via Nest. The updated kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and beautifully tiled back-splash. There are 2 nicely sized bedrooms with ample natural light, and a remodeled bathroom with stand up shower. Washer and dryer included. Enjoy the fenced outdoor space complete with large deck and fire pit. Water/Sewer/Trash, lawn care and snow removal are included! Sorry, this is a no pet property. Inquire for a showing or apply on our website www.ApexIdaho.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5886567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 W Franklin St have any available units?
1524 W Franklin St has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 W Franklin St have?
Some of 1524 W Franklin St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 W Franklin St currently offering any rent specials?
1524 W Franklin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 W Franklin St pet-friendly?
No, 1524 W Franklin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 1524 W Franklin St offer parking?
No, 1524 W Franklin St does not offer parking.
Does 1524 W Franklin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1524 W Franklin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 W Franklin St have a pool?
No, 1524 W Franklin St does not have a pool.
Does 1524 W Franklin St have accessible units?
No, 1524 W Franklin St does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 W Franklin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 W Franklin St does not have units with dishwashers.
