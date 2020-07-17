1524 W Franklin St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

Updated Downtown Beauty! - Vintage charm meets modern convenience in this 2 bed 1 bath condo just minutes from downtown Boise. This home offers plenty of character with its built ins and brick/stone accents. Maintain the perfect environment with ease via Nest. The updated kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and beautifully tiled back-splash. There are 2 nicely sized bedrooms with ample natural light, and a remodeled bathroom with stand up shower. Washer and dryer included. Enjoy the fenced outdoor space complete with large deck and fire pit. Water/Sewer/Trash, lawn care and snow removal are included! Sorry, this is a no pet property. Inquire for a showing or apply on our website www.ApexIdaho.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5886567)