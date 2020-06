Amenities

1520 S Colorado Ave Available 05/22/20 Cozy and comfortable townhome in the heart of SE Boise! - Spacious 18x12 master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Laminate flooring downstairs, fenced backyard with covered deck, detached one car garage, and sprinkler system. Washer/dryer and refrigerator in unit. Close to Garfield Elm, BSU, and the greenbelt. A must see! Tenant responsible for all utilities, and landscaping.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5709165)