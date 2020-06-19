1515 Alturas

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous North End Home! - This beautiful, remodeled North End home has 3 full bedrooms, 2 full baths, as well as an art/craft studio out back with a 3/4 bath. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home accent it's charm. Living room is large with lots of windows and a wood burning fireplace. Formal dining room off the living room has beautiful wallpapered walls with marble flake inlay and built in original hutch. Large office space is open to the living room with glass French doors and extra closet space to hide the clutter. Big master bedroom is on the main floor with access to the patio and large shade tree. The attached master bath has dual vanities, heated tile floors, bidet toilet, walk in tile shower with dual heads, and a large walk in closet. The spare bedroom on the main floor has a built in desk and a big closet. Spare bath has a skylight and tile surround tub and shower. There is a third bedroom in the basement as well as extra storage. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a mud room/patio with tons of light and windows. Utility room includes washer and dryer. Yard if large, fully fenced, and has auto sprinklers. The yard care is included and or negotiable. There is a storage shed as well as a studio and one car garage off the alley way. You have to see this home to appreciate it! No pets, please.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5763135)