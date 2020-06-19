All apartments in Boise
Find more places like 1515 Alturas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boise, ID
/
1515 Alturas
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1515 Alturas

1515 Alturas Street · (208) 343-3260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boise
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1515 Alturas Street, Boise, ID 83702
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1515 Alturas · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1597 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous North End Home! - This beautiful, remodeled North End home has 3 full bedrooms, 2 full baths, as well as an art/craft studio out back with a 3/4 bath. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home accent it's charm. Living room is large with lots of windows and a wood burning fireplace. Formal dining room off the living room has beautiful wallpapered walls with marble flake inlay and built in original hutch. Large office space is open to the living room with glass French doors and extra closet space to hide the clutter. Big master bedroom is on the main floor with access to the patio and large shade tree. The attached master bath has dual vanities, heated tile floors, bidet toilet, walk in tile shower with dual heads, and a large walk in closet. The spare bedroom on the main floor has a built in desk and a big closet. Spare bath has a skylight and tile surround tub and shower. There is a third bedroom in the basement as well as extra storage. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a mud room/patio with tons of light and windows. Utility room includes washer and dryer. Yard if large, fully fenced, and has auto sprinklers. The yard care is included and or negotiable. There is a storage shed as well as a studio and one car garage off the alley way. You have to see this home to appreciate it! No pets, please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5763135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Alturas have any available units?
1515 Alturas has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Alturas have?
Some of 1515 Alturas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Alturas currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Alturas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Alturas pet-friendly?
No, 1515 Alturas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 1515 Alturas offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Alturas does offer parking.
Does 1515 Alturas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 Alturas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Alturas have a pool?
No, 1515 Alturas does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Alturas have accessible units?
No, 1515 Alturas does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Alturas have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Alturas does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1515 Alturas?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln
Boise, ID 83703
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way
Boise, ID 83713
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr
Boise, ID 83714
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue
Boise, ID 83705
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St
Boise, ID 83706
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd
Boise, ID 83702

Similar Pages

Boise 1 BedroomsBoise 2 Bedrooms
Boise Apartments with GymBoise Apartments with Pool
Boise Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Meridian, IDStar, ID
Kuna, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southeast BoiseVista
Collister
Veterans Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity