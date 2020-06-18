All apartments in Boise
1505 West Resseguie Street - 1

1505 Resseguie Street · (208) 509-0575
Location

1505 Resseguie Street, Boise, ID 83702
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
yoga
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
yoga
Fully furnished and equipped 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with additional pull out sofa. Easy stroll to Hyde Park to the north (5 blocks), the Capitol Building to the South East (12 blocks) and Hollywood Market Yoga to the East (4 blocks). This upstairs home (1/2 flight of steps) is in a two story brick building with ivy climbing the brick walls. Inside, the kitchen is fully equipped for cooking, large 50" Roku enable TV for easy access to streaming faves & high speed wifi. The perfect spot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 West Resseguie Street - 1 have any available units?
1505 West Resseguie Street - 1 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 West Resseguie Street - 1 have?
Some of 1505 West Resseguie Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 West Resseguie Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1505 West Resseguie Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 West Resseguie Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1505 West Resseguie Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 1505 West Resseguie Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 1505 West Resseguie Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1505 West Resseguie Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 West Resseguie Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 West Resseguie Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1505 West Resseguie Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1505 West Resseguie Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1505 West Resseguie Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 West Resseguie Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 West Resseguie Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
