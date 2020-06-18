1505 West Resseguie Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access yoga

Fully furnished and equipped 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with additional pull out sofa. Easy stroll to Hyde Park to the north (5 blocks), the Capitol Building to the South East (12 blocks) and Hollywood Market Yoga to the East (4 blocks). This upstairs home (1/2 flight of steps) is in a two story brick building with ivy climbing the brick walls. Inside, the kitchen is fully equipped for cooking, large 50" Roku enable TV for easy access to streaming faves & high speed wifi. The perfect spot!