All apartments in Boise
Find more places like 1306 N 14th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boise, ID
/
1306 N 14th Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1306 N 14th Street

1306 North 14th Street · (208) 314-8713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boise
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1306 North 14th Street, Boise, ID 83702
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jun 25

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
This delightful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is in a wonderful North End location, right around the corner from the heart of Hyde Park. Featuring a completely upgraded and remodeled kitchen and master suite, this historic charmer is a must-see!

Mature trees shade the large front porch, the front door leads to a large wood-floored living room and dining area. The kitchen has been expertly updated and features slate floors, a 6-burner gas stove, and stainless steel appliances. A white-tiled bathroom holds all the charm of this turn-of-the-century home. Two bedrooms are located on the first floor, which opens into a spacious, fully fenced backyard with a raised garden plot and detached garage.

Upstairs, an incredible updated space can be used as a master suite or rec room. You've got to see it to believe it! The space features a completely upgraded bathroom, and a private veranda leads down a spiral staircase to the back porch.

The home also features an unfinished basement with a wine cellar. Don't miss an opportunity to live in a perfect North End home! Call Aloha Property Management today at 208-314-8713.

**Tenant is responsible for lawn care & all utilities**One small dog maybe considered with non-refundable pet fee plus monthly pet rent**Renters Insurance is required**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account**

Amenities: 3 Bed, 2 Bath, Kitchen, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, gas range, Pantry, Living Room, Family Room, Gas Heat, AC, Sprinkler System, Fenced Yard, Walk-in Closets, Den, Storage Room, Dining Area, Basement, Deck, Detached Garage, One small dog maybe considered with a non refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 N 14th Street have any available units?
1306 N 14th Street has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 N 14th Street have?
Some of 1306 N 14th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 N 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1306 N 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 N 14th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 N 14th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1306 N 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1306 N 14th Street does offer parking.
Does 1306 N 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 N 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 N 14th Street have a pool?
No, 1306 N 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1306 N 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 1306 N 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 N 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 N 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1306 N 14th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way
Boise, ID 83713
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr
Boise, ID 83714
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue
Boise, ID 83705
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St
Boise, ID 83706
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way
Boise, ID 83716
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd
Boise, ID 83702

Similar Pages

Boise 1 BedroomsBoise 2 Bedrooms
Boise Apartments with GymBoise Apartments with Pool
Boise Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Meridian, IDStar, ID
Kuna, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southeast BoiseVista
Collister
Veterans Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity