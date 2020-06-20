1306 N 14th Street

Amenities

This delightful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is in a wonderful North End location, right around the corner from the heart of Hyde Park. Featuring a completely upgraded and remodeled kitchen and master suite, this historic charmer is a must-see!



Mature trees shade the large front porch, the front door leads to a large wood-floored living room and dining area. The kitchen has been expertly updated and features slate floors, a 6-burner gas stove, and stainless steel appliances. A white-tiled bathroom holds all the charm of this turn-of-the-century home. Two bedrooms are located on the first floor, which opens into a spacious, fully fenced backyard with a raised garden plot and detached garage.



Upstairs, an incredible updated space can be used as a master suite or rec room. You've got to see it to believe it! The space features a completely upgraded bathroom, and a private veranda leads down a spiral staircase to the back porch.



The home also features an unfinished basement with a wine cellar. Don't miss an opportunity to live in a perfect North End home! Call Aloha Property Management today at 208-314-8713.



**Tenant is responsible for lawn care & all utilities**One small dog maybe considered with non-refundable pet fee plus monthly pet rent**Renters Insurance is required**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account**



Amenities: 3 Bed, 2 Bath, Kitchen, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, gas range, Pantry, Living Room, Family Room, Gas Heat, AC, Sprinkler System, Fenced Yard, Walk-in Closets, Den, Storage Room, Dining Area, Basement, Deck, Detached Garage, One small dog maybe considered with a non refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account