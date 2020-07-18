12427 W. Lexus Ct

Amenities
Spacious single level home w/huge basement located on a quiet cul-de-sac in an established neighborhood. The inviting living room has vaulted ceilings & gas fireplace. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space. Main level master suite offers huge walk-in closet. The private backyard is perfect for entertaining. This home offers a separate family/rec room, formal dining room, 3-car garage, and so much more!
Terms:
- 12 Month Lease
- Tenant pays power/gas/sewer/water/trash
- Tenant is responsible for lawn care
Additional Requirements:
- Separate Application per adult (Non-Refundable Fee)
- Document Signing Fee
- Renter's Insurance
- Tenant Liability Insurance
- Pest Control Coverage Program
- HVAC Servicing Program
Amenities: Fully Fenced, Automatic Sprinklers, Kitchen Pantry, Soaker Tub, Basement, Walk-in Closet(s)