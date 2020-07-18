12427 W. Lexus Ct

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious single level home w/huge basement located on a quiet cul-de-sac in an established neighborhood. The inviting living room has vaulted ceilings & gas fireplace. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space. Main level master suite offers huge walk-in closet. The private backyard is perfect for entertaining. This home offers a separate family/rec room, formal dining room, 3-car garage, and so much more!



Terms:

- 12 Month Lease

- Tenant pays power/gas/sewer/water/trash

- Tenant is responsible for lawn care



Additional Requirements:

- Separate Application per adult (Non-Refundable Fee)

- Document Signing Fee

- Renter's Insurance

- Tenant Liability Insurance

- Pest Control Coverage Program

- HVAC Servicing Program



Amenities: Fully Fenced, Automatic Sprinklers, Kitchen Pantry, Soaker Tub, Basement, Walk-in Closet(s)