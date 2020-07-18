All apartments in Boise
12427 W. Lexus Ct
12427 W. Lexus Ct

12427 West Lexus Court · No Longer Available
Location

12427 West Lexus Court, Boise, ID 83713

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious single level home w/huge basement located on a quiet cul-de-sac in an established neighborhood. The inviting living room has vaulted ceilings & gas fireplace. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space. Main level master suite offers huge walk-in closet. The private backyard is perfect for entertaining. This home offers a separate family/rec room, formal dining room, 3-car garage, and so much more!

Terms:
- 12 Month Lease
- Tenant pays power/gas/sewer/water/trash
- Tenant is responsible for lawn care

Additional Requirements:
- Separate Application per adult (Non-Refundable Fee)
- Document Signing Fee
- Renter's Insurance
- Tenant Liability Insurance
- Pest Control Coverage Program
- HVAC Servicing Program

Amenities: Fully Fenced, Automatic Sprinklers, Kitchen Pantry, Soaker Tub, Basement, Walk-in Closet(s)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

