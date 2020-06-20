11213 West Gabrielle Drive - 1

Amenities

granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities

Brand new never lived in townhouse is excellent Boise location. Close to The Village, freeway, and many other amenities. Property includes two master suites, granite counter tops, and open living space. HOA covers lawn care. Tenant covers all utilities. Willing to consider small dog up to 35 lbs. No cats



Min Requirements:

600 credit score

3x monthly income as rent

No felonies

No Evictions



First months rent + Deposit + Set up Fee due before move-in.

