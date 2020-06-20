11213 West Gabrielle Drive - 1

Amenities
Brand new never lived in townhouse is excellent Boise location. Close to The Village, freeway, and many other amenities. Property includes two master suites, granite counter tops, and open living space. HOA covers lawn care. Tenant covers all utilities. Willing to consider small dog up to 35 lbs. No cats
Min Requirements:
600 credit score
3x monthly income as rent
No felonies
No Evictions
First months rent + Deposit + Set up Fee due before move-in.
Brand new never lived in townhouse is excellent Boise location. Close to The Village, freeway, and many other amenities. Property includes two master suites, granite counter tops, and open living space. HOA covers lawn care.