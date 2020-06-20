All apartments in Boise
Last updated May 28 2020 at 1:11 AM

11213 West Gabrielle Drive - 1

11213 W Gabrielle Dr · (208) 565-7367
Location

11213 W Gabrielle Dr, Boise, ID 83713

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1157 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
Brand new never lived in townhouse is excellent Boise location. Close to The Village, freeway, and many other amenities. Property includes two master suites, granite counter tops, and open living space. HOA covers lawn care. Tenant covers all utilities. Willing to consider small dog up to 35 lbs. No cats

Min Requirements:
600 credit score
3x monthly income as rent
No felonies
No Evictions

First months rent + Deposit + Set up Fee due before move-in.

Min Requirements:
600 credit score
3x monthly income as rent
No felonies
No Evictions

First months rent + Deposit + Set up Fee due before move-in.
Brand new never lived in townhouse is excellent Boise location. Close to The Village, freeway, and many other amenities. Property includes two master suites, granite counter tops, and open living space. HOA covers lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11213 West Gabrielle Drive - 1 have any available units?
11213 West Gabrielle Drive - 1 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
Is 11213 West Gabrielle Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
11213 West Gabrielle Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11213 West Gabrielle Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 11213 West Gabrielle Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 11213 West Gabrielle Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 11213 West Gabrielle Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 11213 West Gabrielle Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11213 West Gabrielle Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11213 West Gabrielle Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 11213 West Gabrielle Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 11213 West Gabrielle Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 11213 West Gabrielle Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 11213 West Gabrielle Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11213 West Gabrielle Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11213 West Gabrielle Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11213 West Gabrielle Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
