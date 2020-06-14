/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
75 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Urbandale, IA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
14 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$707
579 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Plaza Manor
3821 66th St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
561 sqft
Located near I-35, schools and shopping. This community is only a half a mile from Merle Hay Mall. On-site amenities include ample storage and private laundry. Green space and kids area provided.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
25 Units Available
SaddleBrook Apartments
8301 Colby Pkwy, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$835
723 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly residential community. Located between the Urbandale Public Library and North Karen Acres Park. Furnished homes have ovens, laundry facilities and garbage disposals. Media room, parking and swimming pool. Near I-80.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Walnut Creek
10 Units Available
Walnut Lake
4454 NW 142nd St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$820
600 sqft
Enjoy quiet living with easy access to I-80. New, modern complex has homes with walk-in closets and granite counters. Air conditioning. Community features include a game room, gym and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Sherwood Glen
8825 Hickman Rd, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$720
650 sqft
Located just minutes from shopping and recreation centers, and 10 minutes from Downtown. On-site amenities include a pool and sundeck. Each apartment features large closets and a full kitchen package.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
39 Units Available
Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes
2510 Canterbury Rd, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$729
735 sqft
Whether you're looking for a studio apartment, three bedroom townhome or anything in between, you'll love calling Westpointe Apartments and Townhomes in Urbandale, Iowa, home.
Results within 1 mile of Urbandale
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
13 Units Available
Stonegate Crossing
15400 Boston Parkway, Clive, IA
1 Bedroom
$896
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate Crossing in Clive. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
$
9 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$834
830 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
The Flats Apartments
3000 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$780
521 sqft
Great location close to Valley West Mall, I-235, I-80 and I-35, and plenty of great shopping and entertainment. On-site management and on-site maintenance to address any issues right away.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Beaverdale
12 Units Available
Westchester Square
5528 Meredith Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$815
753 sqft
Just a few minutes from dining and entertainment. Outstanding amenities including a pool and ample green space. Apartments feature a fireplace, closets and a private balcony. Appliance packages provided.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Central
Contact for Availability
Residences at 62W
6000 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
824 sqft
Features convenient community amenities, including a poolside cabanas and bike rentals. Enjoy upscale apartment amenities in every unit, including a private balcony, quartz countertops and gourmet kitchen. Located near I-35 and Merle Hay Road.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Merle Hay
1 Unit Available
3710 56th St 12
3710 56th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
648 sqft
Rowecienda Apartments - Property Id: 143269 Very close by Merle Hay Mall, shopping, bus , school, very quiet place. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/143269 Property Id 143269 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5843260)
Results within 5 miles of Urbandale
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
11 Units Available
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$690
720 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Arbor Peak
1 Unit Available
Ingersoll Flats
2714 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$750
400 sqft
Finding the right apartment that fits your lifestyle is simple at Ingersoll Flats in Des Moines, IA. Our 1 & 2 bedroom apartments are especially designed to bring ease and comfort to your everyday.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Woodland Heights
9 Units Available
Soll
2301 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$932
619 sqft
Community has bike storage, electric car charging, and outdoor pool. Apartments feature large closets, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Raccoon River and Chamberlain Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
25 Units Available
TurtleCreek Apartments
225 Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$795
723 sqft
Furnished units with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, hot tub, and bike storage. Pet-friendly. Easy highway access, near Jordan Creek Town Center and minutes from downtown.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
North of Grand
2 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
3333 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windsor Terrace in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Lower Beaver
3 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
3610 Twana Dr, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Apartments in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
14 Units Available
PrairieGrass Apartments
500 NE Horizon Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$945
820 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass offers a new level of lifestyle in Waukee.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
9 Units Available
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$975
851 sqft
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
$
East
27 Units Available
Cadence
6300 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA
1 Bedroom
$951
789 sqft
Cadence, located in Johnston, is an urban-style community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The community includes expanded amenities such as a pool, two-story community room, attached and detached garage stalls and more.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
$
25 Units Available
Winhall at William's Pointe
1205 SE University Avenue, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$907
731 sqft
Welcome to Winhall Apartments! Start exploring our community by viewing our floor plans, photo gallery, amenities & neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 07:01pm
19 Units Available
Ascend at Heritage
1704 NE Gateway Ct, Grimes, IA
1 Bedroom
$950
839 sqft
The Ascend at Heritage lifestyle is deeply intertwined with Grimes, Iowas legacy of easy living. Enjoy sunset vistas from expansive patios and decks or prepare gourmet dinners in your designer kitchen.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Hemingway
6 Units Available
The Bricks Waukee East
1400 SE Bishop Dr, Waukee, IA
1 Bedroom
$880
654 sqft
The Bricks Waukee East homes offer a new way of living in Waukee, Iowa.
Similar Pages
Urbandale 1 BedroomsUrbandale 2 BedroomsUrbandale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUrbandale 3 BedroomsUrbandale Apartments with BalconyUrbandale Apartments with Garage
Urbandale Apartments with GymUrbandale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUrbandale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsUrbandale Apartments with ParkingUrbandale Apartments with Pool