Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

4128 55th St

4128 55th Street · (515) 978-1773 ext. 2
Location

4128 55th Street, Des Moines, IA 50310
Merle Hay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4128 55th St · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1091 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom single family home 1 car attached garage - Check this one out! 3 bedroom single-family home with 1 full and 1/2 half bath with a bonus shower in the partially finished basement. Inside you'll find a large living room with a picture window. The kitchen offers all new appliances with new countertops as well. Everything has been freshly painted and wow, talk about cabinet storage! Off the kitchen, you will find 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor. The attic space has been converted into a cozy master suite with half bath. You will also find a large deck overlooking the privacy fenced back yard makes great space to spend time with family and friends.

Pets per owner's approval.

Pets considered $40 pet rent per pet, $350 non-refundable pet fee at the time of lease signing.

Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE5852254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4128 55th St have any available units?
4128 55th St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 4128 55th St have?
Some of 4128 55th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 55th St currently offering any rent specials?
4128 55th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 55th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4128 55th St is pet friendly.
Does 4128 55th St offer parking?
Yes, 4128 55th St does offer parking.
Does 4128 55th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4128 55th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 55th St have a pool?
No, 4128 55th St does not have a pool.
Does 4128 55th St have accessible units?
No, 4128 55th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 55th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4128 55th St does not have units with dishwashers.
