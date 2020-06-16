4128 55th St

Amenities

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom single family home 1 car attached garage - Check this one out! 3 bedroom single-family home with 1 full and 1/2 half bath with a bonus shower in the partially finished basement. Inside you'll find a large living room with a picture window. The kitchen offers all new appliances with new countertops as well. Everything has been freshly painted and wow, talk about cabinet storage! Off the kitchen, you will find 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor. The attic space has been converted into a cozy master suite with half bath. You will also find a large deck overlooking the privacy fenced back yard makes great space to spend time with family and friends.



Pets per owner's approval.



Pets considered $40 pet rent per pet, $350 non-refundable pet fee at the time of lease signing.



