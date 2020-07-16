3948 43rd Street

Amenities

Located in the heart of Lower Beaver, this updated vintage home is a unique find! The entry opens into a spacious open floor plan on the main level and a huge loft on the upper level. Hardwood floors and wooden beam accents continue throughout the home giving it great character and a sense of coziness. The living room continues into the dining area which features space for a full-sized table and a breakfast bar connected to the kitchen. The kitchen has TONS for cabinet storage and newer stainless steel appliances that will stay with the home. A convenient mudroom is just off the kitchen and access to the backyard and a huge side deck. The master bedroom is also on the main level and features a large closet and en-suite bath with a walk-in shower. Moving up the huge wooden beam staircase to the upper level, we find both spare bedrooms, the second full bath and flex loft space. The loft features skylights adding to the airy natural light, and thick ceiling beams adding to the vintage aesthetics. Both spare bedrooms are a great size with large closets and skylights. The second bathroom is situated between both spare bedrooms and features a shower/tub combo with sliding glass doors, and a semi-private vanity sink. Moving down to the lower level, there is another functional finished living space and the laundry room complete with a washer and dryer that will also stay with the home. Throw in the detached two-car garage and you will not find a better deal!

This property does not accept pets and please, no smoking!



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “SEARCH RENTALS” on the top of the screen. Scroll down and click “APPLY NOW”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application Fee: Non-refundable $5 per Adult Applicant. For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



