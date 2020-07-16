All apartments in Des Moines
Find more places like 3948 43rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Des Moines, IA
/
3948 43rd Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

3948 43rd Street

3948 43rd Street · (515) 996-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Des Moines
See all
Lower Beaver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3948 43rd Street, Des Moines, IA 50310
Lower Beaver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3948 43rd Street · Avail. Jul 17

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1661 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3948 43rd Street Available 07/17/20 UNIQUE!!! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home In Beaverdale - Click below to view our virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=GPCvqGJeSEN

Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

Located in the heart of Lower Beaver, this updated vintage home is a unique find! The entry opens into a spacious open floor plan on the main level and a huge loft on the upper level. Hardwood floors and wooden beam accents continue throughout the home giving it great character and a sense of coziness. The living room continues into the dining area which features space for a full-sized table and a breakfast bar connected to the kitchen. The kitchen has TONS for cabinet storage and newer stainless steel appliances that will stay with the home. A convenient mudroom is just off the kitchen and access to the backyard and a huge side deck. The master bedroom is also on the main level and features a large closet and en-suite bath with a walk-in shower. Moving up the huge wooden beam staircase to the upper level, we find both spare bedrooms, the second full bath and flex loft space. The loft features skylights adding to the airy natural light, and thick ceiling beams adding to the vintage aesthetics. Both spare bedrooms are a great size with large closets and skylights. The second bathroom is situated between both spare bedrooms and features a shower/tub combo with sliding glass doors, and a semi-private vanity sink. Moving down to the lower level, there is another functional finished living space and the laundry room complete with a washer and dryer that will also stay with the home. Throw in the detached two-car garage and you will not find a better deal!
This property does not accept pets and please, no smoking!

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “SEARCH RENTALS” on the top of the screen. Scroll down and click “APPLY NOW”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application Fee: Non-refundable $5 per Adult Applicant. For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5572690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3948 43rd Street have any available units?
3948 43rd Street has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 3948 43rd Street have?
Some of 3948 43rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3948 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3948 43rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3948 43rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3948 43rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 3948 43rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 3948 43rd Street offers parking.
Does 3948 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3948 43rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3948 43rd Street have a pool?
No, 3948 43rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3948 43rd Street have accessible units?
No, 3948 43rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3948 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3948 43rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3948 43rd Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Randolph
200 4th St
Des Moines, IA 50309
The Vue
922 8th Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
Vine Street Lofts
101 2nd Ave
Des Moines, IA 50309
Somerset Apartments
6620 Southeast 5th Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Broadway Heights
4216 East 50th Street
Des Moines, IA 50317
The Village at Grey's Lake
2270 Bell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50321
Concord & Castle Apartment Homes
740 18th Street
Des Moines, IA 50314
Flux
1400 Walnut St
Des Moines, IA 50309

Similar Pages

Des Moines 1 BedroomsDes Moines 2 Bedrooms
Des Moines Apartments with ParkingDes Moines Pet Friendly Places
Des Moines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IA
Johnston, IAWaukee, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IA
Clive, IAAltoona, IAWindsor Heights, IABoone, IA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Des MoinesDrakeSouthwestern Hills
BeaverdaleNorth Of GrandEast Village
Lower BeaverWoodland Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical CenterDrake University
Grand View UniversityDes Moines Area Community College
Iowa State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity