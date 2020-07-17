All apartments in Des Moines
3310 54th Street
Last updated July 17 2020

3310 54th Street

3310 54th Street · (515) 978-1773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3310 54th Street, Des Moines, IA 50310
Merle Hay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3310 54th Street · Avail. Aug 30

$1,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1315 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
3310 54th Street Available 08/30/20 Beautiful Brick Home for Rent in Des Moines - This charming brick 3 bedrooms 1 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors, a dry basement and lots of storage. Step out onto the extra 4 seasons porch that can be used as a studio, workout room, or much more and enjoy the scenery of all the beautiful landscaping. The home also features a 2 car garage. No Pets and No Smoking.

Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE5880645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 54th Street have any available units?
3310 54th Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 3310 54th Street have?
Some of 3310 54th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3310 54th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 54th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3310 54th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 3310 54th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3310 54th Street offers parking.
Does 3310 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 54th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 54th Street have a pool?
No, 3310 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3310 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 3310 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3310 54th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
