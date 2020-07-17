Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage

3310 54th Street Available 08/30/20 Beautiful Brick Home for Rent in Des Moines - This charming brick 3 bedrooms 1 bath home has beautiful hardwood floors, a dry basement and lots of storage. Step out onto the extra 4 seasons porch that can be used as a studio, workout room, or much more and enjoy the scenery of all the beautiful landscaping. The home also features a 2 car garage. No Pets and No Smoking.



Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.



Goodall Properties, LLC

www.GoodallProperties.com

3233 Ashworth Rd

Waukee, IA 50263

515-978-1773

Licensed In Iowa



(RLNE5880645)