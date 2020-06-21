1869 Virginia Cir

Amenities

A Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Recently updated and ready to rent. Kitchen is large with walkout to large backyard. Bedrooms are on the upper level. Close to parks and schools. Credit and Background Check required *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program, saving up to 15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment NO PETS! Application fee $40/adult, Lease admin fee $125 due at move in. Deposit pends on background and credit. Contact me with additional questions. Teresa Hein - Leasing Adviser, Renters Warehouse Iowa. Licensed in the State of Iowa Lease Terms 12 Mo. Minimum. Background/Credit check required