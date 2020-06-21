All apartments in Des Moines
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:30 PM

1869 Virginia Cir

1869 Virginia Circle · (952) 470-8888
Location

1869 Virginia Circle, Des Moines, IA 50320
Pioneer Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 588 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
A Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. Recently updated and ready to rent. Kitchen is large with walkout to large backyard. Bedrooms are on the upper level. Close to parks and schools. Credit and Background Check required *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program, saving up to 15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment NO PETS! Application fee $40/adult, Lease admin fee $125 due at move in. Deposit pends on background and credit. Contact me with additional questions. Teresa Hein - Leasing Adviser, Renters Warehouse Iowa. Licensed in the State of Iowa Lease Terms 12 Mo. Minimum. Background/Credit check required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1869 Virginia Cir have any available units?
1869 Virginia Cir has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 1869 Virginia Cir have?
Some of 1869 Virginia Cir's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1869 Virginia Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1869 Virginia Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1869 Virginia Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1869 Virginia Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Moines.
Does 1869 Virginia Cir offer parking?
No, 1869 Virginia Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1869 Virginia Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1869 Virginia Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1869 Virginia Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1869 Virginia Cir has a pool.
Does 1869 Virginia Cir have accessible units?
No, 1869 Virginia Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1869 Virginia Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1869 Virginia Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
