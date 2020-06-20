1345 7th St

Amenities

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to be the first to live in this completely remodeled building! The original wood flooring was rehabilitated where possible! All new appliances, HE Furnace & AC, all new modern fixtures, flooring, kitchen, bathroom, plumbing, electrical, roof, nothing was left untouched! Bedrooms have generous natural light and closets! Spacious open format makes this a great inviting space to call your own. This ground floor unit also provides the resident with a private covered porch, located right off the up & coming 6th ave Corridor!! Minutes from Downtown and I235. School 2 blocks away!



Private parking in the rear of the building; 1 spot per unit.

Tenant Responsible for all Utilities and Snow Removal

Owner provides Lawn and Landscape Maintenance



Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program included: Residents breathe easy with smart amenities like air filters conveniently delivered to their doorstep to keep your HVAC system running at its peak efficiency.



Application Fee of $50 per person. $100 Leasing Fee and Security Deposit due at Lease Signing.