Des Moines, IA
1345 7th St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1345 7th St

1345 7th Street · (515) 368-7438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1345 7th Street, Des Moines, IA 50314
River Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt A · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1043 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to be the first to live in this completely remodeled building! The original wood flooring was rehabilitated where possible! All new appliances, HE Furnace & AC, all new modern fixtures, flooring, kitchen, bathroom, plumbing, electrical, roof, nothing was left untouched! Bedrooms have generous natural light and closets! Spacious open format makes this a great inviting space to call your own. This ground floor unit also provides the resident with a private covered porch, located right off the up & coming 6th ave Corridor!! Minutes from Downtown and I235. School 2 blocks away!

Private parking in the rear of the building; 1 spot per unit.
Tenant Responsible for all Utilities and Snow Removal
Owner provides Lawn and Landscape Maintenance

Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program included: Residents breathe easy with smart amenities like air filters conveniently delivered to their doorstep to keep your HVAC system running at its peak efficiency.

Application Fee of $50 per person. $100 Leasing Fee and Security Deposit due at Lease Signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 7th St have any available units?
1345 7th St has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 1345 7th St have?
Some of 1345 7th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1345 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
1345 7th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 7th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1345 7th St is pet friendly.
Does 1345 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 1345 7th St does offer parking.
Does 1345 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1345 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 7th St have a pool?
No, 1345 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 1345 7th St have accessible units?
No, 1345 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1345 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
