/
/
polk city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:59 PM
84 Apartments for rent in Polk City, IA📍
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
2 Units Available
Polk City Apartments
318 East Van Dorn Street, Polk City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$625
$750 Rent! Move in Ready! - Rent Ready Unit!! Newly painted!
Results within 5 miles of Polk City
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Ankeny
1370 SW Radcliffe Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1380 sqft
Apartments just off State Street near Westside Park and Saylorville Lake. Pet-friendly units with attached garages, full-size washer and dryer connections, and large walk-in closets.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2013 NW Hickory Ln
2013 Northwest Hickory Lane, Ankeny, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
Green Tree Village Apartments - Property Id: 214535 Green Tree Apartments offers Large 1 bedroom, modern floor plans, Multiple Closets, at an affordable rate! Remodeled units with new counter tops, appliances, carpet and vinyl.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North District
1 Unit Available
6905 Jack London Drive
6905 Jack London Dr, Johnston, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1952 sqft
ONE-OF-A-KIND!! 4 Bedroom, 3.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2021 NW Hickory Ln 11
2021 Northwest Hickory Lane, Ankeny, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
Nice remodeled large 1 bedroom - Property Id: 213406 Green Tree Apartments offers Large 1 bedroom, modern floor plans, Multiple Closets, at an affordable rate! Remodeled units with new counter tops, appliances, carpet and vinyl.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2938 NW 40th Lane
2938 Northwest 40th Street, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1431 sqft
2938 NW 40th Lane Available 07/01/20 NEW UNITS STILL AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1913 W 1st St Bldg 3
1913 West 1st Street, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
1040 sqft
Huge 2 BR 1.5 BA in Ankeny! - Property Id: 260642 Large 2 Bed 1.5 Bath!! One unit coming open on each of the 3 floors. Central A/C and forced air heat, dishwasher, fridge, and range included. Combination Living and Dining Room.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North District
1 Unit Available
6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive
6933 Daniel Defoe Dr, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
6933 Daniel DeFoe Drive Available 08/07/20 $2400/- CREDIT. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, 2 Car Attached Garage. - LIMITED TIME SPECIAL UNTIL 5/31- GET IT BEFORE IT'S GONE! $50/- MONTH CREDIT FOR SIGNING A LEASE WITHIN 24 HRS OF TOUR.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2062 NW Hickory Ln
2062 Northwest Hickory Lane, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
888 sqft
Available 07/07/20 Ground Floor Condo with Garage near park/trail! - Property Id: 295809 2 BR 1 BA 1 CAR GARAGE with patio, washer dryer hookups, dishwasher, range, fridge, central air. Available for move in July 7th.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1609 NW 2nd Street
1609 Northwest 2nd Street, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1072 sqft
NEWLY UPDATED!! 3 Bedroom, 1.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2211 NW Bayberry Lane
2211 Northwest Bayberry Lane, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1511 sqft
2211 NW Bayberry Lane Available 07/01/20 HUGE!! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1927 NW Hickory Ln
1927 Northwest Hickory Lane, Ankeny, IA
1 Bedroom
$725
750 sqft
Large 1 bedroom- hickory lane apartments - Property Id: 222451 Green Tree Apartments offers Large 1 bedroom, modern floor plans, Multiple Closets, at an affordable rate! Remodeled units with new counter tops, appliances, carpet and vinyl.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1702 NW Pine Rd
1702 Northwest Pine Road, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$820
850 sqft
UPPER LEVEL CONDO WITH GARAGE AND BIG DECK! - Property Id: 291042 Relaxing deck, one car garage with storage and automatic opener, central air, dishwasher, fridge, range, ceiling fans, and laundry hookups.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North District
1 Unit Available
6937 Daniel DeFoe Drive
6937 Daniel Defoe Dr, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
6937 Daniel DeFoe Drive Available 07/16/20 $2400/- CREDIT. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, 2 Car Attached Garage. - The Ridge at Johnston Commons - Available! Call 515-203-4200 or Email info@dsmpropertymanagement.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2712 NW 44th Street
2712 Northwest 44th Street, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2041 sqft
2712 NW 44th Street Available 07/10/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION!! 4 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2016 NW 10th Street
2016 Northwest 10th Street, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
760 sqft
NEW CARPET NEW PAINT!! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath With Basement Duplex in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
2083 SW Cascade Falls Dr
2083 Southwest Cascade Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
DESCRIPTION Single-Family Home! This beautiful 2,300 square foot single family home is located in the heart of Prarie Trail in Ankeny and boosts wonderful ammenities! Located directly across the street from Cascade Falls Aquatic Center and Prarie
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
2063 SW Cascade Falls Dr
2063 Southwest Cascade Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
DESCRIPTION Single-Family Home! This beautiful 2,300 square foot single family home is located in the heart of Prarie Trail in Ankeny and boosts wonderful ammenities! Located directly across the street from Cascade Falls Aquatic Center and Prarie
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
2055 SW Cascade Falls Dr
2055 Southwest Cascade Drive, Ankeny, IA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
Single-Family Home! This beautiful 2,300 square foot single family home is located in the heart of Prarie Trail in Ankeny and boosts wonderful ammenities! Located directly across the street from Cascade Falls Aquatic Center and Prarie Trail
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1035 Northwest Greenwood Street - 1
1035 Northwest Greenwood Street, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1100 sqft
- Rent - $900/month - Deposit = 1 month rent - Pets? No - What's included in rent? Trash, Lawn Care & Snow Removal - Please contact (515) 520-2422 for additional information or to schedule a tour
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
223 SW Flynn
223 Southwest Flynn Drive, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Ankeny TownHouse - Property Id: 236059 Ankeny 2 Bedroom TownHouse with Gas Heat and Central Air. Eat-In Kitchen with Stove, Fridge and Dish Washer. Nice Basement with Washer and Dryer. Large, Fenced Back Yard, Deck and Drive.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North District
1 Unit Available
6826 Jack London Drive
6826 Jack London Dr, Johnston, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
6826 Jack London Drive Available 05/05/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse, 2 Car Attached Garage.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
2920 NW 20th Lane #206
2920 NW 20th Ln, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1237 sqft
- 1-Car Detached Garage Included - Deck/Patio - Granite - Wood Floors - Ceiling Fans - All Appliances Included - Trash & Recycling Included - Lawncare Included 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1837 SW Veracruz Ln
1837 SW Veracruz Ln, Ankeny, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1422 sqft
- 2-Car Attached Garage - In Unit Washer/Dryer - All Appliances Included 2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit. Pet placement fee of $250-$750. Pet rent $50/month total. Pet screening via petscreening.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Polk City rentals listed on Apartment List is $630.
Some of the colleges located in the Polk City area include Des Moines Area Community College, Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center, Drake University, Grand View University, and Iowa State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Polk City from include Des Moines, West Des Moines, Ames, Urbandale, and Ankeny.