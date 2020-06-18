All apartments in Puako
Puako, HI
68-1122 North Kaniku Dr. #424
68-1122 North Kaniku Dr. #424

68-1122 North Kaniku Drive · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
Location

68-1122 North Kaniku Drive, Puako, HI 96743
Waikoloa Ahupua`a

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 68-1122 North Kaniku Dr. #424 · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1606 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Stylish Home w/Mauna Kea Views, A/C, Pool, & Spa. Mauna Lani KaMilo Home 424 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

This spectacular three-bedroom, three-bath single-level home enjoys an ideal location within KaMilo, in the heart of the Mauna Lani Resort area. Nestled into a gated community, Mauna Lani KaMilo Home 424 features elegant tropical décor in a spacious, calming atmosphere.

The home’s open floor plan allows flow among the living area, dining room, and nicely-appointed kitchen, giving your group opportunities to enjoy a movie, play a game, or prepare a meal together. The gorgeous master bedroom boasts an inviting king-size bed and a luxurious en suite bathroom with dual sinks, a walk-in shower, and a soaking tub. The lovely second and third bedrooms each offer a queen-size bed and a full bathroom with spa-like finishes. A sleeper sofa in the living room provides a sleeping option for additional guests.

Sliding doors from the living space open to the lanai, which is furnished with a comfortable sofa, a table for four with an umbrella, and a gas barbecue grill. You’ll feel spoiled by the views of Mauna Kea mountain during the day and the incredible stargazing experiences at night. Mauna Lani KaMilo also contains a fully-equipped fitness center, a lagoon-style pool (perfect for kids), and a more formal pool with cabanas and a hot tub (a perfect place for the adults in the group to unwind).

Mauna Lani KaMilo’s location in west Hawaii on the famed Kohala Coast enables guests to quickly access beaches such as Pauoa Bay, Holoholokai Beach Park, and Hapuna Beach. Guests also have access to Mauna Lani Beach Club, a protected cove with white sand and calm waters; complete with beach chairs, ocean gear rentals, a restaurant, showers, and bathrooms, the Beach Club offers an especially appealing option for families with children. Several exceptional golf courses are nearby, as well as conveniences such as the grocery store at the Shops at Mauna Lani. Just a five-minute drive also brings guests to the upscale boutiques and dining at the Waikoloa Kings’ Shops and the Queens’ Marketplace.

Please note that we require a seven-night minimum stay during the holidays. Christmas reservations must check out by 10 a.m. on December 27, and New Year's reservations may check in on December 27 or later for a week. There is a 14-night minimum to book both Christmas and New Year's.

Please also note that that this home has central air conditioning throughout, which should not be set below 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Please help us conserve energy by turning the temperature up when leaving the home.

TA-045-798-8096-01
STVR-19-372172

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

