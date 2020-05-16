1095 Luehu St Pearl City,

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities car wash area

Welcome! The place is in a great location just around the corner from restaurants, Walmart, Ross, Foodland, & much more. This property is perfect for those who want a central and convenient location but also quiet; friendly neighborhood on cul-de-sac road. Pearl City schools are highly rated. We invite you to check it out!



NEIGHBORHOOD:

- Supermarket: Don Quijote...

- Shopping: Walmart, Ross, TJ Maxx, Americas Mattress, Pier 1 Imports, Home Depot, Long Drugs, Babies R Us, Sams Club...

- Bank: Bank of Hawaii, First Hawaiian Bank...

- Gas Station: 2 are also around the corner (about 2 blocks away) with car wash...

- Restaurant: McDonalds, Pizza Hut, Zippys, Mikis, House of Dragon friendly food, Sweetland Candy, Daves Ice Cream, Ba Le Sandwich Shop...

- Cafe: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Starbucks...

- Others: Longs Drugs, Ben Franklin Crafts, Rebecca Coles Hair Design, USPS, AT&T...



RENT:

6-month lease: $1895 + GE Tax 4.712%

1-year lease: $1825 + GE Tax 4.712%