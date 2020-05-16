All apartments in Pearl City
Last updated May 16 2020 at 8:36 AM

1095 Luehu St Pearl City,

1095 Luehu Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

1095 Luehu Street, Pearl City, HI 96782
Pearl City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

car wash area
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
car wash area
Welcome! The place is in a great location just around the corner from restaurants, Walmart, Ross, Foodland, & much more. This property is perfect for those who want a central and convenient location but also quiet; friendly neighborhood on cul-de-sac road. Pearl City schools are highly rated. We invite you to check it out!

NEIGHBORHOOD:
- Supermarket: Don Quijote...
- Shopping: Walmart, Ross, TJ Maxx, Americas Mattress, Pier 1 Imports, Home Depot, Long Drugs, Babies R Us, Sams Club...
- Bank: Bank of Hawaii, First Hawaiian Bank...
- Gas Station: 2 are also around the corner (about 2 blocks away) with car wash...
- Restaurant: McDonalds, Pizza Hut, Zippys, Mikis, House of Dragon friendly food, Sweetland Candy, Daves Ice Cream, Ba Le Sandwich Shop...
- Cafe: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Starbucks...
- Others: Longs Drugs, Ben Franklin Crafts, Rebecca Coles Hair Design, USPS, AT&T...

RENT:
6-month lease: $1895 + GE Tax 4.712%
1-year lease: $1825 + GE Tax 4.712%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1095 Luehu St Pearl City, have any available units?
1095 Luehu St Pearl City, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearl City, HI.
Is 1095 Luehu St Pearl City, currently offering any rent specials?
1095 Luehu St Pearl City, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1095 Luehu St Pearl City, pet-friendly?
No, 1095 Luehu St Pearl City, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearl City.
Does 1095 Luehu St Pearl City, offer parking?
No, 1095 Luehu St Pearl City, does not offer parking.
Does 1095 Luehu St Pearl City, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1095 Luehu St Pearl City, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1095 Luehu St Pearl City, have a pool?
No, 1095 Luehu St Pearl City, does not have a pool.
Does 1095 Luehu St Pearl City, have accessible units?
No, 1095 Luehu St Pearl City, does not have accessible units.
Does 1095 Luehu St Pearl City, have units with dishwashers?
No, 1095 Luehu St Pearl City, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1095 Luehu St Pearl City, have units with air conditioning?
No, 1095 Luehu St Pearl City, does not have units with air conditioning.
