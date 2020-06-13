/
furnished apartments
62 Furnished Apartments for rent in Pearl City, HI
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D
98-1060 Komo Mai Drive, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1435 sqft
Extremely spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhouse located at Hillside Terrace in Aiea!! - Hillside Terrace Two 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr.
Results within 1 mile of Pearl City
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-99 Uao Place
98-99 Uao Place, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
721 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! 1st Showing: Wednesday, 6/17/2020 at 3:30 pm By: ARJAY This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-979 Kau'Olu Place
94-979 Kau'olu Place, Waipahu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
555 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Building Name: Plantation Tower Address: 94-979 Kauolu Place #702 Waipahu, Hawaii 96797 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Rent: $1750 per month Availability: Video Showings and Virtual Tours are available. The unit is available now. Square feet: Approx.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-106 Manawa Pl.#P-204
94-106 Manawa Pl, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
750 sqft
"Cliffside Village" Ocean and City Views - Enjoy ocean and city view from your lanai. Charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Partly furnished townhome. Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Carpet, 2 ceiling fan and Window A/C. 1 PARKING STALL. Great Location.
Results within 5 miles of Pearl City
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
287 Mananai Place
287 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
810 sqft
Partly furnished two bedroom, two bath, with one assigned parking stall located at highly desirable complex of Crosspointe.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
4321 PUNIHI ST
4321 Punihi Street, Halawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1444 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Tranquility - Convenient 3bd, 2ba single story house in Foster Village! Freshly painted interior w/ new carpeting and bamboo laminate flooring. Fenced yard w/ one-car driveway. Lots of storage space.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1203 Kuano'o Street
91-1203 Kuanoo Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2381 sqft
4 bdrms/ 3 ba/ attached garage/ fenced yard - Property Id: 97920 91-1203 Kuanoo Street Ewa Beach, HI 96706 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 story single family home, enclosed garage fits 2 cars + driveway, and ample street parking / 2,381 sf/ covered
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-269 Waikalani Dr. #C706
95-269 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1023 sqft
95-269 Waikalani Dr. #C706 Available 06/15/20 SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH W/ 2 COVERED PARKING - "WAIKALANI WOODLANDS" NICE CONDO IN A TROPICAL SETTING. SURROUNDED BY MANY TREES. COOL AND BREEZY. HOME IN EXCELLENT CONDITION AND MOVE IN READY.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201
94-1481 Waipio Uka Street, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
797 sqft
The Villages at Waipio - Bill Ramsey, Inc Property Managers (808) 487-8700 FEATURED PROPERTY: This property is located at 94-1481 Waipio Uka St. Building E 2nd floor end unit This property is located at The Villages at Waipio townhomes.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1034 Kaihohonu St
91-1034 Kaihohonu Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1803 sqft
91-1034 Kaihohonu St Available 06/14/20 Great 4bd/2.5ba/2 car garage single family home in Ocean Pointe! - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 2004 Living Area: 1,803 sq ft Bedrooms: 4 Beds Bathrooms: 2.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1002 Mahinahina Street
94-1002 Mahinahina Street, Waikele, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1600 sqft
WAIKELE LIVING!! 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with fabulous views of the Golf Course!! - Rental Address: 94-1002 Mahinahina Street Waipahu, HI 96797 Rent: $3,350.00 Per Month Deposit: $3,350.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-207 Paioa Place #M203
94-207 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
657 sqft
Spacious & Partially Furnished 2 Bedroom w/ Patio & 2 Parking - This beautiful partially furnished 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom townhouse comes with 2 parking stalls and is move in ready.
Results within 10 miles of Pearl City
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
750 Amana Street
750 Amana Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,245
318 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! Showing: Tuesday, 6/16/2020 at 11:00 am By: MANSON This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! CALL FOR APPOINTMENT: 808-941-9411 ext 1155 Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant. 1.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
617 Hausten Street
617 Hausten Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Now - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom partially furnished unit with 1 assigned parking. Unit has laminate flooring throughout and tile in the bathroom. Near bus line, schools, shopping and more. Approximately 450 Sq Ft of living space. $1400.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
1650 Ala Moana Boulevard
1650 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,390
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waikiki living at its best! Enjoy this "TURN KEY" FULLY FURNISHED 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 covered parking stall and its breathtaking marina and ocean views. This spacious 966 sq.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1715 Anapuni Street
1715 Anapuni Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
Address: Anapuni St. Honolulu, Hawaii 96822 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Rent: $1450.00 per month Square feet: Approx. 500 sq. ft. Security Deposit: $1450.00 Government Assistance: No section 8 allowed or government assistance allowed.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-180 Mahalani Place, #20
45-180 Mahalani Place, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1185 sqft
3BR/2BA/2PKG Furnished Unit on waterfront in Kauhale Beach Cove - AVAILABLE TODAY! Month to month, furnished accommodations. Minimum three months, longer term is available.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3508
1600 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1268 sqft
Furnished 2/2/1 LONG TERM RENTAL Yacht Harbor Towers $3800 - Fully furnished 2/2/ and 1 covered parking stall in Yacht Harbor Towers.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1330 Ala Moana Blvd., Unit 3006
1330 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1211 sqft
Nauru Tower Kakaako Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Parking Ocean View Executive Condominium - This residence is within the Nauru Tower luxury condominium on the Honolulu Coast line with 1312 square feet of furnished living space.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1210 Wilder Avenue #303
1210 Wilder Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
620 sqft
Wilder Hale in Makiki - Available June 1st currently vacant and easy to show. Call Belinda 808-741-5656.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1133 Waimanu Street #2504
1133 Waimanu Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
749 sqft
Kakaako Gem - Furnished 2BR - Location without the high price tag! Soak in the ocean views & stunning sunsets from this 2bd/1bath with a lanai in Oahu's most desired neighborhoods.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mccully - Moiliili
1 Unit Available
1315 Kalakaua Ave., #2411
1315 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
722 sqft
Holomua Condo (Punahou area) - 2/1/1 Great Location - 1st month free rent! - Holomua #2411 Partially Furnished 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1 Reserved Parking $1900/Mo FEATURES Property Type: Condo Year Built: 2013 Unit Sq.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
66 Queen St #3105
66 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1486 sqft
Stunning Ocean View Floor to Ceiling Windows - Elite Pacific Properties welcomes you to this spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath fully furnished condo with spectacular views & 2 assigned parking stalls located at the Harbor Court building in downtown
