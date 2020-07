Amenities

HIGHLY DESIRABLE 4BR/2.5BA HOUSE IN KUMU IKI NEIGHBORHOOD (KAPOLEI - KUMU IKI)!! - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015



VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/5-yWKaPRKXg



DESCRIPTION:

Enjoy this 4BR/2.5BA with enclosed garage in the highly sought after Kumu Iki Subdivision. Huge house with lots of space and open floor plan. Newly painted and remodeled. Gas range, water heater, and dryer help keep utilities costs down. Quiet and relaxing but within minutes of shopping and entertainment. A hard day of shopping at the newly opened Ka Makana Ali'i shopping center. If the beach is more your lifestyle then the Ko Olina Resorts beaches are minutes away. Relax at the end of the day at one of the many restaurants Kapolei has to offer. Live the lifestyle of your choice!!



KEY FEATURES:

Property Type: Single Family

Interior Area: 1930sf

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Parking: 2



PROPERTY FEATURES:

Air Conditioner

Gas Range/Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Washer and Dryer

Flooring: Laminate/Carpet



LEASE TERMS:

Non Smoking

No Pets

Minimum Lease: 1 Year

Security Deposit and First Month’s Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

Credit and Background Check Required

Renter’s Insurance Required

Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817

(RLNE4765083)