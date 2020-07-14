820 Oneawa Street

Amenities

VERY NICE 5 Bed HOME CLOSE TO KAILUA TOWN This home is located in the Coconut Grove area of Kailua and is situated in one of Kailua's most desirable neighborhoods. Walking distance to Kailua Beach and a short 5-min drive to beautiful Kailua town. Easy access to the H-3. Located on a Cul-de-sac. The owner pays for yard care. The tenant will pay for Electric/water/sewer, internet, and cable. This unit is smoke-free and pet free. Applications and showings will be scheduled by appointment only.