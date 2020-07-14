All apartments in Honolulu County
Honolulu County, HI
820 Oneawa Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:40 AM

820 Oneawa Street

820 Oneawa Street · No Longer Available
Location

820 Oneawa Street, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
VERY NICE 5 Bed HOME CLOSE TO KAILUA TOWN This home is located in the Coconut Grove area of Kailua and is situated in one of Kailua's most desirable neighborhoods. Walking distance to Kailua Beach and a short 5-min drive to beautiful Kailua town. Easy access to the H-3. Located on a Cul-de-sac. The owner pays for yard care. The tenant will pay for Electric/water/sewer, internet, and cable. This unit is smoke-free and pet free. Applications and showings will be scheduled by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

