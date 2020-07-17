All apartments in Honolulu County
Find more places like 615 Kaulani Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu County, HI
/
615 Kaulani Way
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:22 PM

615 Kaulani Way

615 Kaulani Way · (808) 256-8856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

615 Kaulani Way, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 615 Kaulani Way · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated 3/2 in Kailua - Available Now! Newly renovated 3/2 home in Kailua. Approximately 1,009 sf of living area. Almost everything is new with quality construction. Beautiful quartz counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Quaint bonus room off of the kitchen offers "french doors" outside and would make a great office or dining room. The master bedroom has a full bathroom in-suite, and a spacious walk in closet. Individual washer and dryer. Front house with driveway parking (2 small cars). Excellent location on one way looped street. Water and yard care included in rent. No pets. No smoking. 12 month rental agreement, renter's insurance, good credit and excellent references required. $25 application fee per adult.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5734591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Kaulani Way have any available units?
615 Kaulani Way has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 615 Kaulani Way have?
Some of 615 Kaulani Way's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Kaulani Way currently offering any rent specials?
615 Kaulani Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Kaulani Way pet-friendly?
No, 615 Kaulani Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu County.
Does 615 Kaulani Way offer parking?
Yes, 615 Kaulani Way offers parking.
Does 615 Kaulani Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 Kaulani Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Kaulani Way have a pool?
No, 615 Kaulani Way does not have a pool.
Does 615 Kaulani Way have accessible units?
No, 615 Kaulani Way does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Kaulani Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Kaulani Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Kaulani Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Kaulani Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 615 Kaulani Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave
Ewa Beach, HI 96706
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd
Kapolei, HI 96707
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
92-1340 PANANA ST
Kapolei, HI 96707
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street
Kapolei, HI 96707
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HIAhuimanu, HIWailua Homesteads, HI
Pearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HIWaianae, HIPrinceville, HIMakaha, HI
Makakilo, HIWaipio Acres, HIWaialua, HIWaimalu, HIWaipio, HIRoyal Kunia, HIMililani Town, HINanakuli, HIWaikele, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity