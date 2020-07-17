615 Kaulani Way

Amenities

Renovated 3/2 in Kailua - Available Now! Newly renovated 3/2 home in Kailua. Approximately 1,009 sf of living area. Almost everything is new with quality construction. Beautiful quartz counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Quaint bonus room off of the kitchen offers "french doors" outside and would make a great office or dining room. The master bedroom has a full bathroom in-suite, and a spacious walk in closet. Individual washer and dryer. Front house with driveway parking (2 small cars). Excellent location on one way looped street. Water and yard care included in rent. No pets. No smoking. 12 month rental agreement, renter's insurance, good credit and excellent references required. $25 application fee per adult.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5734591)