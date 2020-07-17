56 South Kalaheo Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated pool air conditioning basketball court

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court volleyball court

Large Private Luxury Home w/Pool, A/C and Ocean Views. Kailua Shores Estate. - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



One of the largest, most private and secluded rental residences on the island of Oahu, Kailua Shores Estate provides a spectacular beachfront location and all the amenities of a luxury resort, making it ideal for a family reunion, an escape to paradise with a group of friends, or an intimate Hawaiian wedding. The estate consists of four separate, newly remodeled homes, set on extensive grounds with a pool, hot tub, private tennis court, and indoor-outdoor chef's kitchen and bar.



Situated beachfront on land once prized by the kings and queens of Oahu, this estate property features the original beach villa that was a destination for movie stars and celebrities, including the Beatles in the mid-1960s. Each of Kailua Shores Estate’s four bright and airy air-conditioned homes has its own living and dining area, a fully equipped kitchen, high ceilings, large windows for taking in the stunning views, and glass doors leading out to lovely lanais. The homes have been beautifully appointed with elegant, modern, island-style furnishings.



For optimal comfort and privacy, all bedrooms at Kailua Shores Estate boast Cal King beds and en suite full baths. The accommodations include the two-bedroom Main House with a convertible den/King sofa sleeper, the two-bedroom Tennis House, the three-bedroom Beach House, and the one-bedroom Pool House, perfect for a honeymoon-style getaway. The Carriage House, with another cal king bedroom and en suite bath, may also be rented by parties exceeding 18 guests.



Treat the estate as your personal resort and spend your entire stay on the gorgeous grounds fronting Kalama Beach Park. Sink into the lounge chairs, take advantage of the barbecue grill, and linger over open-air meals in your heavenly Hawaiian surroundings. Stroll around the property to enjoy the lush lawn, tropical plants and flowers, and a tranquil Lily Pond with fish. A private tennis court with equipment as well as volleyball, basketball and beach/pool equipment are all yours to enjoy.



Take a two-minute drive to access Kailua Beach or the many dining and shopping options in Kailua. The golfers in your group will be thrilled with the three courses within seven miles. For a relaxed afternoon of cocktails on the beach or a night out, make the short drive to Waikiki Beach or downtown Honolulu.



If interested, please call 1.800.882.9828 or email bookings@elitepacific.com and we'll be happy to assist you!



TA#: 098-284-1344-01



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5821142)