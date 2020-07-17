All apartments in Honolulu County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

56 South Kalaheo Ave

56 South Kalaheo Avenue · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

56 South Kalaheo Avenue, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Large Private Luxury Home w/Pool, A/C and Ocean Views. Kailua Shores Estate. - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

One of the largest, most private and secluded rental residences on the island of Oahu, Kailua Shores Estate provides a spectacular beachfront location and all the amenities of a luxury resort, making it ideal for a family reunion, an escape to paradise with a group of friends, or an intimate Hawaiian wedding. The estate consists of four separate, newly remodeled homes, set on extensive grounds with a pool, hot tub, private tennis court, and indoor-outdoor chef's kitchen and bar.

Situated beachfront on land once prized by the kings and queens of Oahu, this estate property features the original beach villa that was a destination for movie stars and celebrities, including the Beatles in the mid-1960s. Each of Kailua Shores Estate’s four bright and airy air-conditioned homes has its own living and dining area, a fully equipped kitchen, high ceilings, large windows for taking in the stunning views, and glass doors leading out to lovely lanais. The homes have been beautifully appointed with elegant, modern, island-style furnishings.

For optimal comfort and privacy, all bedrooms at Kailua Shores Estate boast Cal King beds and en suite full baths. The accommodations include the two-bedroom Main House with a convertible den/King sofa sleeper, the two-bedroom Tennis House, the three-bedroom Beach House, and the one-bedroom Pool House, perfect for a honeymoon-style getaway. The Carriage House, with another cal king bedroom and en suite bath, may also be rented by parties exceeding 18 guests.

Treat the estate as your personal resort and spend your entire stay on the gorgeous grounds fronting Kalama Beach Park. Sink into the lounge chairs, take advantage of the barbecue grill, and linger over open-air meals in your heavenly Hawaiian surroundings. Stroll around the property to enjoy the lush lawn, tropical plants and flowers, and a tranquil Lily Pond with fish. A private tennis court with equipment as well as volleyball, basketball and beach/pool equipment are all yours to enjoy. 

Take a two-minute drive to access Kailua Beach or the many dining and shopping options in Kailua. The golfers in your group will be thrilled with the three courses within seven miles. For a relaxed afternoon of cocktails on the beach or a night out, make the short drive to Waikiki Beach or downtown Honolulu.

If interested, please call 1.800.882.9828 or email bookings@elitepacific.com and we'll be happy to assist you!

TA#: 098-284-1344-01

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 South Kalaheo Ave have any available units?
56 South Kalaheo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu County, HI.
What amenities does 56 South Kalaheo Ave have?
Some of 56 South Kalaheo Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 South Kalaheo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
56 South Kalaheo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 South Kalaheo Ave pet-friendly?
No, 56 South Kalaheo Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu County.
Does 56 South Kalaheo Ave offer parking?
No, 56 South Kalaheo Ave does not offer parking.
Does 56 South Kalaheo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 South Kalaheo Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 South Kalaheo Ave have a pool?
Yes, 56 South Kalaheo Ave has a pool.
Does 56 South Kalaheo Ave have accessible units?
No, 56 South Kalaheo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 56 South Kalaheo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 South Kalaheo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 South Kalaheo Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 56 South Kalaheo Ave has units with air conditioning.
