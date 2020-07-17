All apartments in Honolulu County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

350 Aoloa St #B209

350 Aoloa Street · (808) 439-8520
Location

350 Aoloa Street, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 350 Aoloa St #B209 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 783 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
Kailua Gem - Koolau Vista B209 - Rental Terms
Rent: $2,000
Available: March 1, 2020
Application Fee: $25.00
Security Deposit: $2,000
We are not accepting section 8 at this time

Koolau Vista. This two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath, one covered parking residence is located in the center of the bustling beach town of Kailua located on the Windward (East) side of Oahu. This two-story unit features window AC unit, blinds, ceiling fans, a full kitchen, and a stacked washer and dryer on the second floor (both bedrooms are on the second floor). Koolau Vista is located near Target and Safeway in a quiet private neighborhood. One of the best features of living in Kailua is the opportunity to spend the day at Kailua Beach, one of the most beautiful beaches on Oahu. The town also has numerous cafes, restaurants, and boutiques to explore.

Nearby Kailua Elementary School, Kailua Intermediate School, and Kalaheo High School.

Utilities include cable, sewer, trash, and water.

Non-refundable application fee of $25 per person 18 years or older. No pets. No smoking. Tenant insurance required. Showing by appointment only. Please contact Riley Bloom at (808) 379-7050 for all showing requests.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3660190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Aoloa St #B209 have any available units?
350 Aoloa St #B209 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 350 Aoloa St #B209 have?
Some of 350 Aoloa St #B209's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Aoloa St #B209 currently offering any rent specials?
350 Aoloa St #B209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Aoloa St #B209 pet-friendly?
No, 350 Aoloa St #B209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu County.
Does 350 Aoloa St #B209 offer parking?
Yes, 350 Aoloa St #B209 offers parking.
Does 350 Aoloa St #B209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 Aoloa St #B209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Aoloa St #B209 have a pool?
No, 350 Aoloa St #B209 does not have a pool.
Does 350 Aoloa St #B209 have accessible units?
No, 350 Aoloa St #B209 does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Aoloa St #B209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 Aoloa St #B209 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 350 Aoloa St #B209 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 350 Aoloa St #B209 has units with air conditioning.
