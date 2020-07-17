350 Aoloa St #B209

Amenities

Kailua Gem - Koolau Vista B209 - Rental Terms

Rent: $2,000

Available: March 1, 2020

Application Fee: $25.00

Security Deposit: $2,000

We are not accepting section 8 at this time



Koolau Vista. This two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath, one covered parking residence is located in the center of the bustling beach town of Kailua located on the Windward (East) side of Oahu. This two-story unit features window AC unit, blinds, ceiling fans, a full kitchen, and a stacked washer and dryer on the second floor (both bedrooms are on the second floor). Koolau Vista is located near Target and Safeway in a quiet private neighborhood. One of the best features of living in Kailua is the opportunity to spend the day at Kailua Beach, one of the most beautiful beaches on Oahu. The town also has numerous cafes, restaurants, and boutiques to explore.



Nearby Kailua Elementary School, Kailua Intermediate School, and Kalaheo High School.



Utilities include cable, sewer, trash, and water.



Non-refundable application fee of $25 per person 18 years or older. No pets. No smoking. Tenant insurance required. Showing by appointment only. Please contact Riley Bloom at (808) 379-7050 for all showing requests.



No Pets Allowed



