Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

1228 Ulunahele Street

1228 Ulunahele Street · (808) 487-9500
Location

1228 Ulunahele Street, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Nice duplex unit built about 5 years old, home features updated cabinets, granite counter tops, newer appliances and all new plumbing and electrical fixtures with awesome mountain views!! This single level home is located in convenient and desirable Pohakupu subdivision near Kailua High School. This one bedroom unit has a large ADA bathroom and open living room and kitchen area. Owner lives on property, all utilities included, but tenant is responsible for cable and internet costs. Split unit a/c in unit, $100/mo. electricity in addition to rent. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Ulunahele Street have any available units?
1228 Ulunahele Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1228 Ulunahele Street have?
Some of 1228 Ulunahele Street's amenities include granite counters, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Ulunahele Street currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Ulunahele Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Ulunahele Street pet-friendly?
No, 1228 Ulunahele Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu County.
Does 1228 Ulunahele Street offer parking?
Yes, 1228 Ulunahele Street offers parking.
Does 1228 Ulunahele Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 Ulunahele Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Ulunahele Street have a pool?
No, 1228 Ulunahele Street does not have a pool.
Does 1228 Ulunahele Street have accessible units?
No, 1228 Ulunahele Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Ulunahele Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1228 Ulunahele Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1228 Ulunahele Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1228 Ulunahele Street has units with air conditioning.
