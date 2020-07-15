All apartments in Honolulu County
1108 Koohoo Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

1108 Koohoo Place

1108 Koohoo Place · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
Location

1108 Koohoo Place, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1108 Koohoo Place · Avail. now

$25,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
internet access
Ocean view, Villa, Mokulua Island view, Pool, Luxury, Lanikai Ocean View Villa - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Boasting breathtaking panoramic ocean and Mokulua Islands views, gorgeous Lanikai Ocean View Villa awaits for your enjoyment and relaxation. Complete with a private pool and central air conditioning, this four-bedroom residence comfortably accommodates eight guests for the ultimate Hawaiian getaway.

An ideal layout by famous Architect Peter Vincent provides the perfect place for a work retreat or family gathering. The open-concept floor plan of this magnificent home allows a seamless flow from the fully appointed gourmet kitchen stocked with all the essentials, to the formal dining space, to the airy, expansive living space with plenty of comfortable seating. Wake to spectacular Lanikai Beach sunrises from the master and guest suites – and that’s just the beginning of a day in paradise!

The grounds at Lanikai Ocean View Villa include a lagoon-style pool, which can be heated at additional cost and waterfall, a wet bar, a gas barbecue grill, and a lanai overlooking Lanikai and the Mokulua Islands. Surrounded by lush tropical landscaping, you’ll enjoy sipping your morning coffee in a sitting area on the expansive lanai, taking a refreshing afternoon dip in the pool, and lounging under the stars at night.

This Lanikai villa on the east side of Oahu offers convenient access not only to Lanikai Beach itself, but to other breathtaking stretches of sand such as Waimanalo and Kailua Beach. Guests of Lanikai Ocean View Villa will also find a variety of other attractions close by, such as exceptional snorkeling at Hanauma Bay and scenic hiking along the Makapuu Point Lighthouse Trail. Honolulu is less than 35 minutes away, and the lovely nearby town of Kailua provides numerous dining and shopping options.

GET # 164-364-9024-01

Max Included Electric Charge: $1,000 (Includes electricity and water)

If interested, please call 1.800.882.9828 or email bookings@elitepacific.com and we'll be happy to assist you!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5818061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Koohoo Place have any available units?
1108 Koohoo Place has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1108 Koohoo Place have?
Some of 1108 Koohoo Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Koohoo Place currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Koohoo Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Koohoo Place pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Koohoo Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu County.
Does 1108 Koohoo Place offer parking?
No, 1108 Koohoo Place does not offer parking.
Does 1108 Koohoo Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 Koohoo Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Koohoo Place have a pool?
Yes, 1108 Koohoo Place has a pool.
Does 1108 Koohoo Place have accessible units?
No, 1108 Koohoo Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Koohoo Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Koohoo Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Koohoo Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1108 Koohoo Place has units with air conditioning.
