62-3648 Leihulu Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court yoga

Glamorous Mondavi Family Estate Home, Fairways South #18 at Mauna Kea Resort - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Owned by the Mondavi wine family, this palatial, elegant five-bedroom estate home features distinctive architectural character, incredible privacy, and wide-open views of rolling hills and the brilliant blues of the Pacific Ocean. Complete with two symmetrical master suites at opposite corners of the pool deck, the home has a secluded feel despite being close to the numerous amenities of the Mauna Kea and Hapuna Resorts as well as the Mauna Lani Resort area. This is the ideal luxury home for those seeking an exclusive, unique destination, which includes three complimentary bottles of Mondavi family wine with every reservation.



Fairways South 18 calls to mind the Hawaii of old, accented with Asian touches and bold design elements. It has vaulted, timber-lined ceilings with skylights, hardwood and terra cotta tile floors, and air conditioning throughout. Its gorgeous ocean and sunset views are particularly striking from the two great rooms, where sliding glass pocket doors open to the pool deck. The first of these living spaces includes an inviting seating area with couches and a breakfast table. The second contains another area with ample plush seating, as well as a wet bar and a dramatic formal dining room with seating for 10. A gourmet chef’s kitchen comes beautifully appointed with an exceptionally long granite island, bar seating, an oversized Sub-Zero refrigerator, a separate oversized Sub-Zero freezer, a six-burner Viking gas range, and plentiful glassware, tableware, flatware, and serving pieces.



On one side of the home, the expansive first master bedroom boasts large windows, glass doors out to the lanai, vaulted ceilings, and skylights, for an airy, indoor-outdoor feel. Along with a king-size bed with an ocean view, it offers a flat-screen television, seating area, vanity, a spacious walk-in closet, and an en suite bath with a jetted soaking tub, walk-in shower, and dual vanity. A guest bedroom off the kitchen is equipped with two twin beds that can convert to a king-sized bed on request, and its own bathroom with a walk-in shower and a Koehler toilet with seat-warming and cleansing features.



Near the outdoor atrium courtyard on the opposite side of the home, a junior master suite features more large windows framing the ocean views, as well as glass doors to the pool deck, another king bed and flat-screen television, a sofa, generous closet space, a wet bar, and an en suite full bath with a sizable tiled shower. An additional junior master comes appointed with a king bed and sitting area with garden view, along with an en suite full bath with shower/tub combination. Furnished with two twin beds that can convert to a king-sized bed on request and a flat-screen television, the fifth bedroom has another garden view and an en suite full bath with a walk-in shower.



Outdoors at Fairways South 18, panoramic Pacific views may include visiting humpback whales between December and May. Sip your morning coffee in one of the covered seating areas, lounge in the sun with a good book, take a dip in your private pool, or relax into an afternoon nap in the hammock on your lush lawn. In the evening, prepare a meal on the gas grill and Green Egg Smoker, or unwind under the stars in the hot tub.



One complimentary mid-stay housekeeping service, scheduled by our team upon booking is included. The home also provides parking for three to four cars in the driveway. Please note: undisclosed events exceeding the home’s maximum occupancy of 10 people are strictly prohibited. Please inquire for more information.



This Mauna Kea estate home on the Big Island’s famed Kohala Coast allows convenient access to spectacular beaches such as Hapuna and Kauna‘oa Bay. Dining, shopping, golf, tennis, and spas are nearby at the Mauna Kea Resort and Westin Hapuna Beach Hotel, and guests of Fairways South 18 may enjoy additional amenities (such as pools and fitness centers) with payment of fees directly to the resorts. The Kohala Coast is a renowned destination, with opportunities for everything from snorkeling and stand-up paddling, to hiking and horseback riding, to sunset sails and helicopter tours, to ziplining and ATV adventures.



Every Elite Pacific booking with Luxury Specialist Mark LeRoy includes:

- Meticulously inspected home

- Guided unit orientation and tour

- Local team with property and area expertise

- Access to property-specific concierge service options (grocery shopping, housekeeping, private yoga, personal chefs, etc.)

- Guest support throughout your stay



We are here to answer your questions, process your booking, accommodate special requests, greet you when you arrive, and arrange for a spectacular stay. Reach out and relax, let us handle it from here.



If interested, please call 1.800.882.9828 or email bookings@elitepacific.com and we'll be happy to assist you!



TA-121-866-0352-01

STVR-19-369082



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5844193)