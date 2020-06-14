Apartment List
35 Apartments for rent in East Honolulu, HI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Honolulu renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
1090 Kahului St
1090 Kahului Street, East Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
4500 sqft
6bd/6.5ba Luxury Home w/Ocean views, Private Pool, & A/C. Villa Luana - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1 Unit Available
48 Niuiki Circle
48 Niuiki Circle, East Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
Ocean Front 4 bedroom, 3 bath in beautiful Hawaii Kai! - Enjoy the crystalline ocean and gentle trade winds as you relax on the large oceanfront lanai of this beautiful home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hawaii Kai
1 Unit Available
358 Kealahou Street
358 Kealahou Street, East Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1489 sqft
358 Kealahou Street Available 06/16/20 Newly Upgraded Laulima at Hawaii Kai - Enjoy the Kokohead Crater views from this recently renovated home in Laulima, Hawaii Kai.
Results within 1 mile of East Honolulu

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Kaimuki
1 Unit Available
4174 Kaimuki Avenue
4174 Kaimuki Avenue, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1486 sqft
Great Kaimuki location, One Level, Spacious 3 bdrm, 1 1/2 bath Home. - Single Family, one level, 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, dining area, family room, enclosed patio, laundry room, 2 car garage with auto garage door.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Kaimuki
1 Unit Available
3711 Mariposa Dr
3711 Mariposa Drive, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1152 sqft
SPECTACULAR VIEWS IN THIS 2BR/1BA MAUNALANI HEIGHTS HOUSE - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 SEE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
Results within 5 miles of East Honolulu
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Waikiki
6 Units Available
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
460 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Mccully - Moiliili
4 Units Available
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Waikiki
3 Units Available
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
730 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Waikiki
4 Units Available
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,445
311 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our extraordinary community offers Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Our keyed entry, 4-story building is located just 2 blocks from beautiful beaches, world-class shopping and the exciting Waikiki night life.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,395
320 sqft
Welcome home to Kewalo Apartments. Your future community offers Studio apartment homes. Kewalo Apartments is conveniently located at 1442 Kewalo Street in lovely Makiki.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
1 Unit Available
2455 Pacific Heights Rd F
2455 Pacific Heights Road, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,500
560 sqft
Unit F Available 07/01/20 STUNNING modern house in Pacific Heights - Property Id: 270210 Enjoy the serenity of waking up in the jungle, hearing the birds chirping and the breeze rustling through the trees.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Kaimuki
1 Unit Available
707 16th Avenue
707 16th Avenue, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
948 sqft
Kaimuki 3 bedroom, 1 bath Duplex home w/ utl. - 707 16th Ave. 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath Duplex home w/ utl. included $2700/Mo FEATURES Property Type: Duplex Year Built: 1956 Unit Sq. Footage: 948 (approximately) Lot Sq.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1108 Auahi St
1108 Auahi Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$2,900
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious Anaha Studio Plus STORAGE ROOM! - Luxury Anaha Studio...

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Manoa
1 Unit Available
1512 Halekula Way #206
1512 Halekula Way, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
714 sqft
Conveniently Located, Residence at Punahou, 2nd Floor Unit with 2 Parking - This clean, 750 sq ft, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom, 2nd floor unit features ceiling fans throughout, an air conditioner in the master bedroom, a washer/dryer inside the unit,

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1650 Kanunu St. #513
1650 Kanunu Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,250
362 sqft
Holiday Manor studio, secured building, laminate wood flooring! - Very clean studio apartment with drapes, refrigerator, stove and newer laminate flooring! Situated in a secured building with pool and coin operated clothes washer/dryer.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Waialae - Kahala
1 Unit Available
4052 Black Point Rd
4052 Black Point Road, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
5900 sqft
Stunning ocean and mountain views from this custom 3 story 5,900 SF home with private gated entry and 2 car garage. 3 bedroom/4.5 bath plus 1 bedroom/1 bath Mother-In Law/Guest suite with wet bar and separate entry.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Kailua
1 Unit Available
355 Aoloa St.
355 Aoloa Street, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
813 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome in Hokulani at Kailua Gardens. Ground floor unit. Conveniently located close to shopping and restaurants and beautiful Kailua Beach.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
343 Hobron Ln #1201
343 Hobron Ln, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available July 21, 2020! Beautiful City and Mountain Views and a Great Location!! This partially FURNISHED and Spacious 1 bed, 1 bath with 1 parking stall is located within walking distance from the beach, marina, restaurants and the Ala Moana

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
320 Liliuokalani Avenue
320 Liliʻuokalani Avenue, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
717 sqft
24 hour secured building with direct view of Ala Wai golf course and Mountain. Remodeled kitchen and bathroom with laminated wood floor in the living room and 2nd bedroom. Washer & Dryer in the unit. Great cross ventilation.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
444 Nahua Street
444 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished corner Unit 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in Waikiki with 1 parking.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1 Unit Available
1561 Pensacola Street
1561 Pensacola Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,420
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now! This spacious studio conveniently located in the heart of Makiki. The open floor plan allows for a comfortable studio setup while the large lanai serves as a great multipurpose space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Waikiki
1 Unit Available
1551 Ala Wai Boulevard
1551 Ala Wai Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Ocean/Marina Views from this Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 1 Covered Parking Stall. Newer Tiger Wood Flooring in Living Room. No Smoking/Pets. Short Term (4-6 months) If 1 Year Lease Owner may discount Rent.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Kailua
1 Unit Available
1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1
1015 Aoloa Place, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This breezy 2/2 END UNIT with 2 covered parking has 2 lanais overlooking the gardens and pool below. Private gardens behind you allow you to relax and enjoy your own piece of paradise.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Kailua
1 Unit Available
823 Halula Place
823 Halula Place, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1963 sqft
Beautiful Kailua 3 bedroom, 3 bath, single level culdesac home in great neighborhood for rent. Home features a custom kitchen with mahogany cabinets and quartz counters. Spacious eat in kitchen plus dining room area.
City Guide for East Honolulu, HI

"Each night Honolulu city lights /Bring me back again /You are my island sunset /You are my island dream." (- Keola Beamer)

East Honolulu is a part of Honolulu proper on the island of Oahu. From calm beaches just east of the iconic Diamond Head crater to the snorkeling wonders at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, East Honolulu is rife with natural beauty, stunning ocean front homes, great shopping, and good eats. The question isnt why should you move here, its what are you waiting for? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in East Honolulu, HI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Honolulu renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

