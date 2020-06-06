80 Poipu Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room

Large fully furnished executive style home with four bedrooms and 3.5 baths, garaged parking, dining room, bar, and heated pool. This luxurious home is located just above Maunalua Bay in the Portlock neighborhood. The property features an open-concept floor plan equipped with a gourmet kitchen, private dining room, sunken living room, TV room, office space, and built-in bar. In the back yard a swimming pool overlooks a 180 degree view of the beautiful Hawaiian waters and coastline. Enjoy lounging in the sun outside in your beautiful, completely private yard. Covered patio area perfect for dining, lounging and entertaining. Outdoor grill for evenings on the patio dining poolside as you watch the sun set over Diamond Head. Central location to Waikiki, Kailua town, beautiful hikes, and white sand beaches. Hanauma Bay is just around the corner. Close to the city life yet far enough away to experience island lifestyle and a 4 minute drive to Koko Marina Center featuring a movie theater, specialty shops, Costco, restaurants and more.

Tenant pays GET/TAT taxes and monthly cleaning fee on top of monthly rental rate as well as electricity surcharge for long term rentals. Inquire for rates. MINIMUM 30 day rental - application fee.