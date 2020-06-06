All apartments in East Honolulu
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:03 PM

80 Poipu Drive

80 Po‘Ipū Drive · (808) 600-4551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

80 Po‘Ipū Drive, East Honolulu, HI 96825
Hawaii Kai

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4866 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Large fully furnished executive style home with four bedrooms and 3.5 baths, garaged parking, dining room, bar, and heated pool. This luxurious home is located just above Maunalua Bay in the Portlock neighborhood. The property features an open-concept floor plan equipped with a gourmet kitchen, private dining room, sunken living room, TV room, office space, and built-in bar. In the back yard a swimming pool overlooks a 180 degree view of the beautiful Hawaiian waters and coastline. Enjoy lounging in the sun outside in your beautiful, completely private yard. Covered patio area perfect for dining, lounging and entertaining. Outdoor grill for evenings on the patio dining poolside as you watch the sun set over Diamond Head. Central location to Waikiki, Kailua town, beautiful hikes, and white sand beaches. Hanauma Bay is just around the corner. Close to the city life yet far enough away to experience island lifestyle and a 4 minute drive to Koko Marina Center featuring a movie theater, specialty shops, Costco, restaurants and more.
Tenant pays GET/TAT taxes and monthly cleaning fee on top of monthly rental rate as well as electricity surcharge for long term rentals. Inquire for rates. MINIMUM 30 day rental - application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Poipu Drive have any available units?
80 Poipu Drive has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80 Poipu Drive have?
Some of 80 Poipu Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Poipu Drive currently offering any rent specials?
80 Poipu Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Poipu Drive pet-friendly?
No, 80 Poipu Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 80 Poipu Drive offer parking?
Yes, 80 Poipu Drive does offer parking.
Does 80 Poipu Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Poipu Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Poipu Drive have a pool?
Yes, 80 Poipu Drive has a pool.
Does 80 Poipu Drive have accessible units?
No, 80 Poipu Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Poipu Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Poipu Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Poipu Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 80 Poipu Drive has units with air conditioning.
