Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

6312 Ookala Pl

6312 Ookala Place · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
Location

6312 Ookala Place, East Honolulu, HI 96825
Hawaii Kai

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6312 Ookala Pl · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
BRAND NEW to the market with NEW JACUZZI! Marina Front 3br/2ba - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Discover one of our most recent additions on Oahu! Enjoy your own slice of Hawaii waterfront at Holo Holo Hale, located in safe and small community along Hawaii Kai’s stunning waterway... Unwind in the casual charm of this peaceful paradise with its open floor plan and stylish, new custom remodeled details.

Hawaii Kai Canal Luxury 
Holo Holo Hale is a quiet cul-de-sac single level home featuring a beautiful master bedroom with delightful modern en-suite, split ac, walk-in closet, and a king size bed. Bedroom two offers cozy accommodations with a queen size bed, split ac and views of the backyard.  Bedroom three is light and airy with a beautiful queen bed set, split ac, and a view of the front and backyards. Both bedrooms conveniently share a full bathroom. The spacious living room boasts cozy seating and the dining area is perfectly positioned to take in the marina views. Holo Holo Hale offers a fully equipped contemporary kitchen with breakfast bar.  Wireless internet, cable television, and laundry facilities ensure you’ll enjoy all the comforts of home during your stay. 

A Contemporary Oasis
On the back lanai you’ll find a barbecue grill, dining area shaded by a large overhang and a separate tanning area with lounge recliners for relaxing by the water. The yard also provides access to the waters of the marina and a front row seat for the colorful Hawaii Kai sunrise and sunset sky.  

You’ll be delighted by Holo Holo Hale's ideal Hawaii Kai location in South Oahu. Koko Marina is just a two-minute drive from Holo Holo Hale where you’ll find dining, shops, a movie theater, a fitness facility, and access to a wide range of water sports and a beautiful small sandy beach in Portlock. An 8-minute drive takes you to some of the most celebrated beaches on the island including Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach, and downtown Waikiki is a quick 15-minute drive. The east side beaches of Waimanalo and Kailua are very closeby and one of the most scenic drives on the island! 

Holo Holo Hale comes with some of the best amenities including kayaks, stand up paddle boards and boogies boards! 

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURES:
1. Rates and fees are subject to change. Minimum stay requirements may apply. All events must be preapproved.  Inquire for possible DISCOUNTS.
2. Online bookings are subject to manager or owner approval.
3. Window or standing AC in each bedroom. NO ac in main areas of the home.

Standard occupancy for this is 6 guests with a max occupancy of 9 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.

TA- 024-880-1792-01

Max Included Electric Charge: $350

*Rates are based on a 3 month stay, rates may vary based on length of stay.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6312 Ookala Pl have any available units?
6312 Ookala Pl has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6312 Ookala Pl have?
Some of 6312 Ookala Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6312 Ookala Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6312 Ookala Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6312 Ookala Pl pet-friendly?
No, 6312 Ookala Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 6312 Ookala Pl offer parking?
No, 6312 Ookala Pl does not offer parking.
Does 6312 Ookala Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6312 Ookala Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6312 Ookala Pl have a pool?
No, 6312 Ookala Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6312 Ookala Pl have accessible units?
No, 6312 Ookala Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6312 Ookala Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6312 Ookala Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6312 Ookala Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6312 Ookala Pl has units with air conditioning.
