6312 Ookala Pl

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room

BRAND NEW to the market with NEW JACUZZI! Marina Front 3br/2ba - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Discover one of our most recent additions on Oahu! Enjoy your own slice of Hawaii waterfront at Holo Holo Hale, located in safe and small community along Hawaii Kai’s stunning waterway... Unwind in the casual charm of this peaceful paradise with its open floor plan and stylish, new custom remodeled details.



Hawaii Kai Canal Luxury

Holo Holo Hale is a quiet cul-de-sac single level home featuring a beautiful master bedroom with delightful modern en-suite, split ac, walk-in closet, and a king size bed. Bedroom two offers cozy accommodations with a queen size bed, split ac and views of the backyard. Bedroom three is light and airy with a beautiful queen bed set, split ac, and a view of the front and backyards. Both bedrooms conveniently share a full bathroom. The spacious living room boasts cozy seating and the dining area is perfectly positioned to take in the marina views. Holo Holo Hale offers a fully equipped contemporary kitchen with breakfast bar. Wireless internet, cable television, and laundry facilities ensure you’ll enjoy all the comforts of home during your stay.



A Contemporary Oasis

On the back lanai you’ll find a barbecue grill, dining area shaded by a large overhang and a separate tanning area with lounge recliners for relaxing by the water. The yard also provides access to the waters of the marina and a front row seat for the colorful Hawaii Kai sunrise and sunset sky.



You’ll be delighted by Holo Holo Hale's ideal Hawaii Kai location in South Oahu. Koko Marina is just a two-minute drive from Holo Holo Hale where you’ll find dining, shops, a movie theater, a fitness facility, and access to a wide range of water sports and a beautiful small sandy beach in Portlock. An 8-minute drive takes you to some of the most celebrated beaches on the island including Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach, and downtown Waikiki is a quick 15-minute drive. The east side beaches of Waimanalo and Kailua are very closeby and one of the most scenic drives on the island!



Holo Holo Hale comes with some of the best amenities including kayaks, stand up paddle boards and boogies boards!



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURES:

1. Rates and fees are subject to change. Minimum stay requirements may apply. All events must be preapproved. Inquire for possible DISCOUNTS.

2. Online bookings are subject to manager or owner approval.

3. Window or standing AC in each bedroom. NO ac in main areas of the home.



Standard occupancy for this is 6 guests with a max occupancy of 9 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.



TA- 024-880-1792-01



Max Included Electric Charge: $350



*Rates are based on a 3 month stay, rates may vary based on length of stay.*



No Pets Allowed



