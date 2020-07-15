155 Nenue St

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated some paid utils internet access furnished

‘Aina Haina - Newly renovated attched 1bd 1 bath! Full kitchen, Utilities Included. - Quiet and Responsible Tenants only! Owner is self managing and lives onsite. For showings



Newer renovated attached 1 bedroom 1 bath! Full kitchen, Utilities INCLUDED.



Quiet, peaceful & on a FLAT LOT next to 'Aina Haina shopping center, off Kalaniana'ole Hwy. Safe and friendly neighborhood.



Private entrance, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, full kitchen, 1-2 parking ON property + ample street parking, shared laundry room. Enclosed back yard. Additional hot outdoor shower.



Water, electric, internet & yard service INCLUDED.



**Option to be fully furnished + stocked kitchen (as seen in pics).



KFG Properties, Inc. is only advertising the property for the owner & collecting applications. Application approval will be owner decision.

If interested in applying please visit our website at www.kfgpropertiesinc.com



(RLNE5059372)