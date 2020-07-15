All apartments in East Honolulu
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

155 Nenue St

155 Nenue Street · (808) 226-7768
Location

155 Nenue Street, East Honolulu, HI 96821
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 155 Nenue St · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
‘Aina Haina - Newly renovated attched 1bd 1 bath! Full kitchen, Utilities Included. - Quiet and Responsible Tenants only! Owner is self managing and lives onsite. For showings

Newer renovated attached 1 bedroom 1 bath! Full kitchen, Utilities INCLUDED.

Quiet, peaceful & on a FLAT LOT next to 'Aina Haina shopping center, off Kalaniana'ole Hwy. Safe and friendly neighborhood.

Private entrance, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, full kitchen, 1-2 parking ON property + ample street parking, shared laundry room. Enclosed back yard. Additional hot outdoor shower.

Water, electric, internet & yard service INCLUDED.

**Option to be fully furnished + stocked kitchen (as seen in pics).

***
KFG Properties, Inc. is only advertising the property for the owner & collecting applications. Application approval will be owner decision.
If interested in applying please visit our website at www.kfgpropertiesinc.com

(RLNE5059372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Nenue St have any available units?
155 Nenue St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 155 Nenue St have?
Some of 155 Nenue St's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Nenue St currently offering any rent specials?
155 Nenue St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Nenue St pet-friendly?
No, 155 Nenue St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 155 Nenue St offer parking?
Yes, 155 Nenue St offers parking.
Does 155 Nenue St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Nenue St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Nenue St have a pool?
No, 155 Nenue St does not have a pool.
Does 155 Nenue St have accessible units?
No, 155 Nenue St does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Nenue St have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Nenue St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Nenue St have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Nenue St does not have units with air conditioning.
