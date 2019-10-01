All apartments in Walton County
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

3725 Chandler Haulk Rd

3725 Chandler Haulk Road · No Longer Available
Location

3725 Chandler Haulk Road, Walton County, GA 30052

What could you do with 7 Acres? Use your imagination! Subdivide the property? Or Operate your own small business? Get back to nature with a mini farm? Have your own orchard? Build a pole barn? Storage for your RV Or Boat? Or even a vineyard. Ranch style home has fenced bk yd w/storage building. New Kitchen and Bathrooms. Sep Dining Rm, oversize Living Rm w/vaulted ceiling & Sitting Rm features stone FP. Huge Master w/sitting area, built-in cabinets, huge closets & newly renovated Bath. Man cave/home office/exercise rm just off the Master. Spacious secondary Bedrooms .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 Chandler Haulk Rd have any available units?
3725 Chandler Haulk Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walton County, GA.
Is 3725 Chandler Haulk Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3725 Chandler Haulk Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 Chandler Haulk Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3725 Chandler Haulk Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walton County.
Does 3725 Chandler Haulk Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3725 Chandler Haulk Rd offers parking.
Does 3725 Chandler Haulk Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 Chandler Haulk Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 Chandler Haulk Rd have a pool?
No, 3725 Chandler Haulk Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3725 Chandler Haulk Rd have accessible units?
No, 3725 Chandler Haulk Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 Chandler Haulk Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3725 Chandler Haulk Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3725 Chandler Haulk Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3725 Chandler Haulk Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
