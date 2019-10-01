3725 Chandler Haulk Rd

Amenities

What could you do with 7 Acres? Use your imagination! Subdivide the property? Or Operate your own small business? Get back to nature with a mini farm? Have your own orchard? Build a pole barn? Storage for your RV Or Boat? Or even a vineyard. Ranch style home has fenced bk yd w/storage building. New Kitchen and Bathrooms. Sep Dining Rm, oversize Living Rm w/vaulted ceiling & Sitting Rm features stone FP. Huge Master w/sitting area, built-in cabinets, huge closets & newly renovated Bath. Man cave/home office/exercise rm just off the Master. Spacious secondary Bedrooms .