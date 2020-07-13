All apartments in Walton County
1741 Long Acre Dr
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

1741 Long Acre Dr

1741 Long Acre Dr · No Longer Available
1741 Long Acre Dr, Walton County, GA 30052

granite counters
hardwood floors
guest suite
guest suite
With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000. Dream America will buy the house and rent it to you until you qualify for a mortgage. And best of all, 10% of your rent paid is credited towards your purchase.

This beautiful 5BR/4BA home is in the Shannon Lake subdivision. You will be impressed by all the luxurious features that this home has to offer. Features include gourmet kitchen with granite countertops overlooking a large family room, formal living and dining room, hardwood floors and a guest suite with full bath on the main level, enormous master suite with three large secondary bedroom and a full daylight basement. 3,166 square feet.

(RLNE5655630)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

