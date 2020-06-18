All apartments in Villa Rica
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:43 PM

342 Augusta Woods Drive

342 Augusta Woods Drive · (770) 200-7577
Location

342 Augusta Woods Drive, Villa Rica, GA 30180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1915 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE, sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. This fresh newly built home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades. The home cook will appreciate that the kitchen comes fully equipped with all the major kitchen appliances so delicious meals can be prepared upon move in. This newly built house can be your next home, so be sure to apply today on line, at www.msrenewal.com, before it is gone. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 Augusta Woods Drive have any available units?
342 Augusta Woods Drive has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 342 Augusta Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
342 Augusta Woods Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 Augusta Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 342 Augusta Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 342 Augusta Woods Drive offer parking?
No, 342 Augusta Woods Drive does not offer parking.
Does 342 Augusta Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 342 Augusta Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 Augusta Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 342 Augusta Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 342 Augusta Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 342 Augusta Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 342 Augusta Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 342 Augusta Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 342 Augusta Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 342 Augusta Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
