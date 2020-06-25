All apartments in Union City
Union City, GA
6202 Hickory Lane Circle
Last updated January 8 2020 at 9:43 PM

6202 Hickory Lane Circle

6202 Hickory Lane Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6202 Hickory Lane Circle, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in Union City, this home is available for a quick move-in. All electric so no GAS BILLS!!! Galley kitchen opens into a nice eat-in area with a view to the family room. Separate dining room. Refrigerator will be installed at move-in.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,335, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,335

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6202 Hickory Lane Circle have any available units?
6202 Hickory Lane Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 6202 Hickory Lane Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6202 Hickory Lane Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6202 Hickory Lane Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6202 Hickory Lane Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6202 Hickory Lane Circle offer parking?
No, 6202 Hickory Lane Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6202 Hickory Lane Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6202 Hickory Lane Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6202 Hickory Lane Circle have a pool?
No, 6202 Hickory Lane Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6202 Hickory Lane Circle have accessible units?
No, 6202 Hickory Lane Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6202 Hickory Lane Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6202 Hickory Lane Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6202 Hickory Lane Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6202 Hickory Lane Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
