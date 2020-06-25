6202 Hickory Lane Circle

Amenities

pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in Union City, this home is available for a quick move-in. All electric so no GAS BILLS!!! Galley kitchen opens into a nice eat-in area with a view to the family room. Separate dining room. Refrigerator will be installed at move-in.



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).



Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,335, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,335



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.