We now have for rent this beautiful home in Union City. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Available for self-viewing via rently.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5505 Union Pointe Place have any available units?
5505 Union Pointe Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 5505 Union Pointe Place currently offering any rent specials?
5505 Union Pointe Place is not currently offering any rent specials.