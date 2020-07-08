All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 5505 Union Pointe Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
5505 Union Pointe Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5505 Union Pointe Place

5505 Union Pointe Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5505 Union Pointe Place, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
We now have for rent this beautiful home in Union City. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Available for self-viewing via rently.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5505 Union Pointe Place have any available units?
5505 Union Pointe Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 5505 Union Pointe Place currently offering any rent specials?
5505 Union Pointe Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5505 Union Pointe Place pet-friendly?
No, 5505 Union Pointe Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 5505 Union Pointe Place offer parking?
No, 5505 Union Pointe Place does not offer parking.
Does 5505 Union Pointe Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5505 Union Pointe Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5505 Union Pointe Place have a pool?
No, 5505 Union Pointe Place does not have a pool.
Does 5505 Union Pointe Place have accessible units?
No, 5505 Union Pointe Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5505 Union Pointe Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5505 Union Pointe Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5505 Union Pointe Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5505 Union Pointe Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291

Similar Pages

Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Union City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Union City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GACovington, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College