5020 Jonesboro Road

Brick ranch with enclosed carport for additional living space. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house has closets in each room, washer/dryer hookups, and a beautiful large fenced in back yard. Will not last long at this price so schedule your self guided tour through www.Rently.com asap!



Please read all of the below info before calling (770) 637-9229



Two year lease preferred.



Requirements: Must have documented monthly income greater than 3X the monthly rent, no evictions within the past 2 years and no more than one eviction between 3 and 5 years ago. Security deposit starts at 1 month's rent and can increase based off of applicant's credit/rental/employment history.



Register to view the property at your convenience at www.Rently.com.



Applications are online at www.StandardRents.com/apply. $42 per adult for a single property rental application.



All adults planning to live in the property must complete an application and provide proof of last 2 month's of income (i.e. 2 months of pay stubs, bank statements, etc.). Email proof of income to Contact@StandardRents.com. We must have ALL this documentation to begin processing your application. Processing usually takes at least 2 business days.