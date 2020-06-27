All apartments in Union City
4814 Flat Shoals Road

4814 Flat Shoals Road · No Longer Available
Location

4814 Flat Shoals Road, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
check out this must see house with hardwood floors, nice sized kitchen, tile bathroom, and lots of sunlight with a huge yard!

Tenant Qualifications

Application fee $35
We do a background check on each adult over 18 that will be living in the house.
We look for no evictions, no big collections, and no felonies.
No bankruptcies in the last 4 years.
Misdemeanors will be considered based on the crime and date of occurrence.
Show proof of income:
We will need 3- 4 pay stubs OR 3 bank statements to show income.
We look for 2.7 times the rent amount for income.
If you are moving from another state:
You must show that your job is transferring or a salary letter from your new employer
You must also visit the property before placing a security deposit for the property.
The security deposit is based on your background and will be one to two months of the rent amount.
Tenants must have the intention of leasing the property for at least 2 years.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4814 Flat Shoals Road have any available units?
4814 Flat Shoals Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 4814 Flat Shoals Road currently offering any rent specials?
4814 Flat Shoals Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4814 Flat Shoals Road pet-friendly?
No, 4814 Flat Shoals Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 4814 Flat Shoals Road offer parking?
No, 4814 Flat Shoals Road does not offer parking.
Does 4814 Flat Shoals Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4814 Flat Shoals Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4814 Flat Shoals Road have a pool?
No, 4814 Flat Shoals Road does not have a pool.
Does 4814 Flat Shoals Road have accessible units?
No, 4814 Flat Shoals Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4814 Flat Shoals Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4814 Flat Shoals Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4814 Flat Shoals Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4814 Flat Shoals Road does not have units with air conditioning.
