4400 Ravenwood Drive

Amenities
This two bedroom, two bath home is nothing less than charming. Enter this home into the two story, cathedral living room complete with fireplace. Features a galley kitchen and separate eat-in area. Laundry closet conveniently located on the first floor. The second floor has a full bath, a bonus room overlooking the living room and a bedroom. Park-like setting to the left of the home for extra privacy.
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com. Our homes are rented in the current condition.
Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist. Please beware of rental scams.
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.