4400 Ravenwood Drive
4400 Ravenwood Drive

4400 Ravenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4400 Ravenwood Drive, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This two bedroom, two bath home is nothing less than charming. Enter this home into the two story, cathedral living room complete with fireplace. Features a galley kitchen and separate eat-in area. Laundry closet conveniently located on the first floor. The second floor has a full bath, a bonus room overlooking the living room and a bedroom. Park-like setting to the left of the home for extra privacy.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com. Our homes are rented in the current condition.

Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist. Please beware of rental scams.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 Ravenwood Drive have any available units?
4400 Ravenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 4400 Ravenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4400 Ravenwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 Ravenwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4400 Ravenwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4400 Ravenwood Drive offer parking?
No, 4400 Ravenwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4400 Ravenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 Ravenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 Ravenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4400 Ravenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4400 Ravenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4400 Ravenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 Ravenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4400 Ravenwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4400 Ravenwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4400 Ravenwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
