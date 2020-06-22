4400 Ravenwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This two bedroom, two bath home is nothing less than charming. Enter this home into the two story, cathedral living room complete with fireplace. Features a galley kitchen and separate eat-in area. Laundry closet conveniently located on the first floor. The second floor has a full bath, a bonus room overlooking the living room and a bedroom. Park-like setting to the left of the home for extra privacy.



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com. Our homes are rented in the current condition.



Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist. Please beware of rental scams.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.