Union City, GA
4136 Ravenwood Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4136 Ravenwood Court

4136 Ravenwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

4136 Ravenwood Court, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OPEN & BRIGHT! This 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath home has wonderful features throughout. Open kitchen will all appliances,Kitchen opens up to the spacious living room, Living room has vaulted ceilings and large windows which creates a fresh & inviting feel, Cozy fireplace in living room, Full bedroom & bath on the main floor, Large master with vaulted ceilings, Master bath has separate tub/shower, 1 car garage & more!

CALL TODAY!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4136 Ravenwood Court have any available units?
4136 Ravenwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 4136 Ravenwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
4136 Ravenwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4136 Ravenwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4136 Ravenwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 4136 Ravenwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 4136 Ravenwood Court offers parking.
Does 4136 Ravenwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4136 Ravenwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4136 Ravenwood Court have a pool?
No, 4136 Ravenwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 4136 Ravenwood Court have accessible units?
No, 4136 Ravenwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4136 Ravenwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4136 Ravenwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4136 Ravenwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4136 Ravenwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
