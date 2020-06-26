All apartments in Union City
Union City, GA
10244 Deep Creek Place
Last updated June 4 2020 at 6:50 PM

10244 Deep Creek Place

10244 Deep Creek Place · No Longer Available
Location

10244 Deep Creek Place, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Do you like one story living? Then this home is for you! Conveniently located in Union City. Nice hardwood floor entry foyer. Large combination great room/dining room. Galley kitchen with wood cabinets. Access to a covered rear patio.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com.

Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,445, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,445

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10244 Deep Creek Place have any available units?
10244 Deep Creek Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 10244 Deep Creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
10244 Deep Creek Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10244 Deep Creek Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10244 Deep Creek Place is pet friendly.
Does 10244 Deep Creek Place offer parking?
No, 10244 Deep Creek Place does not offer parking.
Does 10244 Deep Creek Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10244 Deep Creek Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10244 Deep Creek Place have a pool?
No, 10244 Deep Creek Place does not have a pool.
Does 10244 Deep Creek Place have accessible units?
No, 10244 Deep Creek Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10244 Deep Creek Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10244 Deep Creek Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10244 Deep Creek Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10244 Deep Creek Place does not have units with air conditioning.
